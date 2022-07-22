ESPO's new and improved Strategic HR Services framework (3S) is now live

It’s no secret that many organisations are currently battling disruption within their teams. Staff shortages, changes and retention issues have created a very challenging time for the public sector.

Featuring a wide range of recruitment channels and supporting services such as permanent and temporary recruitment, assessment and testing services, career transition services and recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) solutions, Framework 3S has been designed specifically to support you.

The framework is split into 7 distinct Lots: