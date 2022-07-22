ESPO
|Printable version
ESPO's new and improved Strategic HR Services framework (3S) is now live
It’s no secret that many organisations are currently battling disruption within their teams. Staff shortages, changes and retention issues have created a very challenging time for the public sector.
Featuring a wide range of recruitment channels and supporting services such as permanent and temporary recruitment, assessment and testing services, career transition services and recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) solutions, Framework 3S has been designed specifically to support you.
The framework is split into 7 distinct Lots:
Executive and Managerial Interim Recruitment
Sub-Lots:
- Lot 1a – Admin, HR & Business Support
- Lot 1b – Blue Light & Emergency Services
- Lot 1c – Commercial (Finance, Procurement & Legal)
- Lot 1d – Education
- Lot 1e – Health & Social Care
- Lot 1f – IT, Digital, Media & Marketing
Executive and Managerial Permanent Recruitment
Sub-Lots:
- Lot 2a – Admin, HR & Business Support
- Lot 2b – Blue Light & Emergency Services
- Lot 2c – Commercial (Finance, Procurement & Legal)
- Lot 2d – Education
- Lot 2e – Health & Social Care
- Lot 2f – IT, Digital, Media & Marketing
Temporary Recruitment (sub £45K)
Permanent Recruitment (sub £45k)
Assessment & Testing Services
Outplacement & Career Transition Services
HR Business Process Outsourcing
Sub-Lots:
- Lot 7a – Recruitment Process Outsourcing
- Lot 7b – Applicant Management
- Lot 7c – Onboarding of Candidates
- Lot 7d – HR Administration
- Lot 7e – Payroll Management
- Lot 7f – Background Checks
- Lot 7g – HR Consultancy
- Lot 7h – Statement of Works
Benefits
This framework offers the following benefits:
Variety - Designed to cover a variety of role types including executive and managerial positions.
Choice - Includes over 90 suppliers to give you a wide choice of trusted, regulated businesses.
Package - The framework is part of ESPO’s extensive HR & Staffing portfolio, offering you a complete package for this category.
Why Use Espo?
We always work with one objective in mind – making your procurement process as quick and simple as possible! When sourcing your products and services through this framework you can be sure that they are:
Fully compliant
All frameworks are compliant with UK procurement regulations, making the process stress-free and efficient, ensuring you have peace of mind.
Trusted suppliers
Customer satisfaction, financial stability, social values and much more are checked prior to awarding service providers a position on our frameworks.
Get in touch
If you have any questions or would like further information on this framework please get in touch with Iain McFaul on 0792 008 6357 or resources@espo.org.
Find out more about Strategic HR Services (3S)
Original article link: https://www.espo.org/blog/strategic-hr-services-is-now-live.html
Latest tweetsTweets by ESPO
|
Procurement services for the public sector
Latest News from
ESPO
ESPO's new and improved Commercial Catering Equipment framework (98) is now live29/04/2022 09:50:00
Whether you’re accommodating 500 students, hosting an event or looking to upgrade your office canteen, catering equipment for the public sector needs to be procured in a reliable and regulated manner to ensure the safety of everyone involved.
ESPO's new and improved Security Services framework (347) is now live25/04/2022 09:50:00
For any public sector organisation, security is always at the forefront of our minds.
ESPO Office Essentials catalogue 2022/2314/04/2022 09:50:00
We’re proud to share with you our new 2022/23 Office Essentials catalogue. We are always customer focused and have handpicked products to produce this catalogue with your needs in mind.
ESPO Procurement Solutions - Our Updated Reference Guide Is Now Live11/04/2022 09:50:00
At ESPO, we aim to make procurement as simple as possible for our customers. Our market leading frameworks ensure a quick and compliant route to sourcing products and services that meet the ever changing needs of the public sector.
ESPO's Estates Management Professional Services framework (2700) has been extended08/04/2022 09:50:00
Whether you’re looking to acquire land, conduct a review of your property strategy or even gain advice on dealing with repossessions and evictions, the scope of estate management is huge for any public sector organisation.
Our New And Improved Cleaning Materials And Janitorial Supplies Framework (777) Is Now Live09/03/2022 09:50:00
Cleaning services are a mammoth task for any public sector organisation, increasingly so following the pandemic. With many places having to think of everything from floor and office cleaning to chemical and deep cleaning, the process of sourcing a wide variety of products can be laborious.
Our new and improved Modular Buildings framework (953) is now live02/03/2022 09:50:00
As many public sector organisations are returning to a new ‘normal’ after the pandemic, it’s leaving many workplaces with the need for refurbishment or a little extra space. Consequently, we are seeing an increase in the popularity of modular buildings.
Our new and improved Refuse and Recycling framework (860) is now live23/02/2022 09:50:00
If you’re involved in waste management within your organisation, you’ll no doubt be aware of the increasing obligation to dispose of waste in a safe and efficient manner. Government advice states that it is your responsibility to keep waste to a minimum by doing ‘everything you reasonably can to prevent, reuse, recycle or recover waste’.