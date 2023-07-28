ESPO
ESPO's Occupational Health Services framework (985B) is live
Offering a comprehensive range of occupational health services, this ESPO framework allows organisations to meet their statutory duties of care for the health, safety and welfare of their employees in their working environment. Occupational Health Services (985B) proposes a multi-supplier arrangement and covers a range of service requirements, including: employee assistance programs, pre-employment screening and workplace assessments.
This framework offers two Lots:
Lot 1: General Occupational Health Services
Lot 2: Employee Assistance Programmes
Benefits
- The framework has been designed with existing customers' needs in mind, to ensure up-to-date and relevant services.
- Access to a huge variety of services, including: vaccines, fitness assessments, blood tests and much more.
- All suppliers have a proven and successful track record of delivering Occupational Health Services (OHS) and Employee Assistance Programmes (EAP).
- Customers can set up supply arrangements quickly and simply, with options for a direct call off and further competition available.
Why ESPO?
Fully compliant
All frameworks are compliant with UK procurement regulations, making the process stress-free and efficient, ensuring you have peace of mind.
Trusted suppliers
Customer satisfaction, finances, social values and much more are checked prior to awarding service providers a position on our frameworks.
Get in touch
If you would like further information on this framework, please contact Simran Dosanjh via resources@espo.org.
