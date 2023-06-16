Friday 16 Jun 2023 @ 09:50
ESPO
Printable version

ESPO's Parking Management Solutions framework (509) is live

Managing parking can be a demanding task. With everything from pay as you go to cashless parking to consider, there are a huge variety of options to be considered demanding on the needs of your organisation. This framework offers a compliant route to multiple solutions to ensure that you have the most suitable for you.

This framework offers four Lots:

Lot 1 - Pay & Display Solutions

Lot 2 - Pay On Foot Solutions

Lot 3 - Cashless Parking Solutions

Lot 4 - Civil Enforcement Systems 

Benefits 

  • Access to specialist knowledge and advice on all aspects of this framework
  • Customers can purchase anything from a single pay and display machine to a complete parking management solution
  • Access to market leading suppliers and their latest products 
  • Customers have option to call off from a pricing catalogue or conduct a further competition for bespoke solutions
  • Pre-agreed terms and conditions to underpin all orders to provide peace of mind 
  • All suppliers are committed to delivering economic, environmental and social benefits to customers 

Why ESPO?

 Fully compliant

 All frameworks are compliant with UK   procurement regulations, making the   process stress-free and efficient,   ensuring you have peace of mind.

 Trusted suppliers

 Customer satisfaction, finances, social   values and much more are checked   prior to awarding service providers a   position on our frameworks.

Get in touch

If you would like further information on this framework, please contact Rachel Selwyn-Smith on 0788 006 3251 or place@espo.org

Channel website: https://www.espo.org/Home

Original article link: https://www.espo.org/blog/parking-management-solutions-509-is-live.html

Share this article

Latest tweets

Procurement services for the public sector

About Us Frameworks Products
Suppliers Blog Registration

Latest News from
ESPO

How to gain social value through ESPO's frameworks

10/05/2023 09:50:00

Social value is about improving economic, social and environmental well-being through public spending.

ESPO's MSTAR4 framework (Managed Services for Temporary Agency Resources) is now live

03/05/2023 09:50:00

Our updated MSTAR4 (653F) framework offers customers a quick, simple and competitive route to procuring a managed service for temporary agency resources.

ESPO's Procurement Reference Guide for April 2023 is now available

26/04/2023 09:50:00

At ESPO, we aim to make procurement as simple as possible for our customers. Our market-leading frameworks ensure a quick and compliant route to sourcing products and services that meet the ever changing needs of the public sector.

ESPO's Lubricating Oils, Greases and Anti-Freeze framework (106) is now live

24/02/2023 09:50:00

Sourcing high-quality and cost-effective lubricating oils, greases, antifreeze and associated ancillary items, can often be difficult and time consuming. This framework provides the supply and delivery of a comprehensive range of these goods across the whole of the UK, by suppliers who have been selected for their experience and reputation.

Laying the foundations to deliver your Project Strategy with ESPO's Consultancy Services framework

17/02/2023 09:50:00

Laying the foundations to deliver your Project Strategy. Increasing your ability to manage accelerated digital, economic, and cultural change.

ESPO's Document Management Solutions framework (390) is now live

03/02/2023 09:50:00

Managing documents can often be complicated; this framework is a simple and competitive route to access a range of document management solutions covering everything from scanning and storage to software and consultancy services.

Take a look at ESPO's new Procurement Reference Guide for January 2023

27/01/2023 09:50:00

At ESPO, we aim to make procurement as simple as possible for our customers. Our market-leading frameworks ensure a quick and compliant route to sourcing products and services that meet the ever changing needs of the public sector.

ESPO's Grounds Maintenance Machinery framework (274) is now live

20/01/2023 09:50:00

Regular grounds maintenance can often be underestimated but it plays a huge part in keeping your organisation clean, safe and accessible. This framework provides everything you need to ensure that everything from fallen branches to broken pavements does not cause you any problems.

Our Catering Services Framework (704) Is Now Live

30/09/2022 09:50:00

Providing appealing catering services is the best way to ensure that people are offered healthy, nutritious meals daily - whether that be in a school, hospital, care home or office.