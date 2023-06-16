ESPO's Parking Management Solutions framework (509) is live

Managing parking can be a demanding task. With everything from pay as you go to cashless parking to consider, there are a huge variety of options to be considered demanding on the needs of your organisation. This framework offers a compliant route to multiple solutions to ensure that you have the most suitable for you.
This framework offers four Lots:
Lot 1 - Pay & Display Solutions
Lot 2 - Pay On Foot Solutions
Lot 3 - Cashless Parking Solutions
Lot 4 - Civil Enforcement Systems
Benefits
- Access to specialist knowledge and advice on all aspects of this framework
- Customers can purchase anything from a single pay and display machine to a complete parking management solution
- Access to market leading suppliers and their latest products
- Customers have option to call off from a pricing catalogue or conduct a further competition for bespoke solutions
- Pre-agreed terms and conditions to underpin all orders to provide peace of mind
- All suppliers are committed to delivering economic, environmental and social benefits to customers
Why ESPO?
Fully compliant
All frameworks are compliant with UK procurement regulations, making the process stress-free and efficient, ensuring you have peace of mind.
Trusted suppliers
Customer satisfaction, finances, social values and much more are checked prior to awarding service providers a position on our frameworks.
Get in touch
If you would like further information on this framework, please contact Rachel Selwyn-Smith on 0788 006 3251 or place@espo.org.