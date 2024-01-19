ESPO's Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and Clothing framework (144) is now live

The framework contains supplier price lists enabling you to purchase directly without the need to run a further competition unless you wish to do so.

The suppliers have quoted a fixed percentage discount off their list price for each lot/sub-lot in which they are awarded, and this discount can be applied to all products the suppliers can supply with the category and is not just limited to those products listed in the pricing schedule.

This framework is compliant with UK procurement legislation - we’ve done the work, so there’s no need for you to run a full procurement process.

Suppliers listed on the framework were assessed during the procurement process for their financial stability, track record, experience and technical & professional ability.

What you see is what you pay – there are no additional charges.

Pre-agreed terms & conditions to underpin all orders so no need to worry.

Social value benefits can be obtained.