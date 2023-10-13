Friday 13 Oct 2023 @ 09:50
ESPO
ESPO's Renewable Energy Solutions framework (2838) is live

This ESPO framework provides a wide range of simple and quick solutions for renewable energy systems for renewable energy projects.

The framework is split into three Lots:

Lot 1 - The supply, installation and maintenance of solar PV systems and associated products

Lot 2 - The supply, installation and maintenance of heat generation systems and associated products

Lot 3 - The supply, installation and maintenance of wind turbine systems and associated products

Benefits 

  • All suppliers on Lot 1, 2 and 3 are members of the Microgeneration Certification Scheme. 
  • This framework is compliant with UK procurement legislation - we've done the work, so there's no need for you to run a full procurement process. 
  • Suppliers listed on the framework were assessed during the procurement process for their financial stability, track record, experience and technical and professional ability. 
  • Pre-agreed terms & conditions are in place to underpin all orders so no need to worry.
 

 Fully compliant

 All frameworks are compliant with UK   procurement regulations, making the   process stress-free and efficient,   ensuring you have peace of mind.

 Trusted suppliers

 Customer satisfaction, finances, social   values and much more are checked   prior to awarding suppliers a position   on our frameworks.

If you would like further information on this framework, please contact Ria Mclauchlan on 0774 862 4366 or place@espo.org

