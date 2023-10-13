ESPO's Renewable Energy Solutions framework (2838) is live

This ESPO framework provides a wide range of simple and quick solutions for renewable energy systems for renewable energy projects.
The framework is split into three Lots:
Lot 1 - The supply, installation and maintenance of solar PV systems and associated products
Lot 2 - The supply, installation and maintenance of heat generation systems and associated products
Lot 3 - The supply, installation and maintenance of wind turbine systems and associated products
Benefits
- All suppliers on Lot 1, 2 and 3 are members of the Microgeneration Certification Scheme.
- This framework is compliant with UK procurement legislation - we've done the work, so there's no need for you to run a full procurement process.
- Suppliers listed on the framework were assessed during the procurement process for their financial stability, track record, experience and technical and professional ability.
- Pre-agreed terms & conditions are in place to underpin all orders so no need to worry.
Fully compliant
All frameworks are compliant with UK procurement regulations, making the process stress-free and efficient, ensuring you have peace of mind.
Trusted suppliers
Customer satisfaction, finances, social values and much more are checked prior to awarding suppliers a position on our frameworks.
