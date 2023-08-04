ESPO
|Printable version
ESPO's Security and Surveillance Equipment & Services framework (628) is live
Managing buildings can be a challenging task. To meet the needs of your organisation, there are several factors to consider, ranging from security solutions to private and public surveillance measures. This framework offers a variety of solutions to ensure you can choose the best one for you.
This framework offers eight Lots:
Lot 1 - Public Space Surveillance Systems
Lot 2 - Private Space Surveillance Systems
Lot 3 - Access Control Systems
Lot 4 - Intruder Detection Systems
Lot 5 - Integrated Security Solutions
Lot 6 - Independent Security Consultancy Services
Lot 7 - Body Worn Video (BWV) Cameras
Lot 8 - Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) Cameras
Benefits
- This framework is compliant with UK procurement legislation - we've done the work, so there's no need for you to run a full procurement process.
- There is a wide range of rates available which allow for direct call-off opportunities for all types of security and surveillance solutions.
- What you see is what you pay - there are no additional charges.
- Social value benefits are obtained.
Why ESPO?
Fully compliant
All frameworks are compliant with UK procurement regulations, making the process stress-free and efficient, ensuring you have peace of mind.
Trusted suppliers
Customer satisfaction, finances, social values and much more are checked prior to awarding service providers a position on our frameworks.
Get in touch
If you would like further information on this framework, please contact Rachel Selwyn-Smith on 0788 006 3251 or place@espo.org.
Original article link: https://www.espo.org/blog/security-and-surveillance-equipment-services-628-is-live.html
Latest tweetsTweets by ESPO
|
Procurement services for the public sector
Latest News from
ESPO
ESPO's Occupational Health Services framework (985B) is live28/07/2023 09:50:00
Offering a comprehensive range of occupational health services, this ESPO framework allows organisations to meet their statutory duties of care for the health, safety and welfare of their employees in their working environment.
Make savings with aggregated buying through ESPO's Technology Products framework (RM6068)23/06/2023 09:50:00
In a world where we rely on technology, keeping your hardware and software up to date and within contract can feel overwhelming and expensive.
ESPO's Parking Management Solutions framework (509) is live16/06/2023 09:50:00
Managing parking can be a demanding task. With everything from pay as you go to cashless parking to consider, there are a huge variety of options to be considered demanding on the needs of your organisation. This framework offers a compliant route to multiple solutions to ensure that you have the most suitable for you.
How to gain social value through ESPO's frameworks10/05/2023 09:50:00
Social value is about improving economic, social and environmental well-being through public spending.
ESPO's MSTAR4 framework (Managed Services for Temporary Agency Resources) is now live03/05/2023 09:50:00
Our updated MSTAR4 (653F) framework offers customers a quick, simple and competitive route to procuring a managed service for temporary agency resources.
ESPO's Procurement Reference Guide for April 2023 is now available26/04/2023 09:50:00
At ESPO, we aim to make procurement as simple as possible for our customers. Our market-leading frameworks ensure a quick and compliant route to sourcing products and services that meet the ever changing needs of the public sector.
ESPO's Lubricating Oils, Greases and Anti-Freeze framework (106) is now live24/02/2023 09:50:00
Sourcing high-quality and cost-effective lubricating oils, greases, antifreeze and associated ancillary items, can often be difficult and time consuming. This framework provides the supply and delivery of a comprehensive range of these goods across the whole of the UK, by suppliers who have been selected for their experience and reputation.
Laying the foundations to deliver your Project Strategy with ESPO's Consultancy Services framework17/02/2023 09:50:00
Laying the foundations to deliver your Project Strategy. Increasing your ability to manage accelerated digital, economic, and cultural change.
ESPO's Document Management Solutions framework (390) is now live03/02/2023 09:50:00
Managing documents can often be complicated; this framework is a simple and competitive route to access a range of document management solutions covering everything from scanning and storage to software and consultancy services.