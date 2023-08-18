ESPO
ESPO's Staff Benefits framework (319) is live
Staff Benefits (319), a collaborative framework between ESPO and YPO, offers customers a quick, simple and competitive route to procuring various staff benefits schemes, covering everything from individual to fully managed services.
The framework is split into 8 distinct Lots:
Lot 1: Managed Service
Lot 2: Cycle to Work
Lot 3: Financial Wellbeing Support
Lot 4: Technology Products
Lot 5: Leisure and Retail Discounts
Lot 6: Car Leasing
Lot 7: Childcare Vouchers
Lot 8: Reward and Recognition Schemes
Benefits
- The framework is compliant with UK procurement legislation - there's no need to run a full procurement process.
- All suppliers have been selected for their ability to provide a comprehensive range of high-quality, value-for-money services.
- Financial stability, track record, experience and technical & professional ability has already been assessed for each supplier.
- Pre-agreed terms & conditions underpin all orders, so no need to worry about this or additional charges.
- Social value benefits can be obtained through this framework.
Why ESPO?
Fully compliant
All frameworks are compliant with UK procurement regulations, making the process stress-free and efficient, ensuring you have peace of mind.
Trusted suppliers
Customer satisfaction, finances, social values and much more are checked prior to awarding service providers a position on our frameworks.
Get in touch
If you would like further information on this framework, please contact Michelle Gill on 0116 294 4072, or via resources@espo.org.
Original article link: https://www.espo.org/blog/staff-benefits-319-is-live.html
Latest News from
ESPO
