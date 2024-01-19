ESPO
ESPO's Supply Teachers and Temporary Staff framework (RM6238) is now live
Managing supply teachers and temporary staff can present significant challenges. From recruiting temporary teachers to fixed term teachers. This framework is a Department for Education sponsored solution, giving you access to plenty of help and support.
This framework offers four Lots:
Benefits
This framework will help you fill a wide range of temporary and fixed-term posts in both teaching and non-teaching roles
Great value for money and complete transparency of costs – schools are saving an average of 7%
Reduced agency mark-ups (the fee an agency charges) giving a fairer deal to schools and workers
No costly temp to perm fees after 12 weeks (with four weeks’ notice) – typically a saving of £4-5,000
Why ESPO?
Fully compliant
All frameworks are compliant with UK procurement regulations, making the process stress-free and efficient, ensuring you have peace of mind.
Trusted suppliers
Customer satisfaction, finances, social values and much more are checked prior to awarding service providers a position on our frameworks.
Get in touch
If you would like further information on this framework, please contact or place@espo.org.
