Economic and Social Research Council
|Printable version
ESRC’s celebration of economics and social science marks 20 years
UK’s biggest celebration of social science research returns this October as ESRC’s festival marks its 20th year.
The Economic and Social Research Council (ESRC) Festival of Social Science is an annual celebration of the importance and value of economics and the social sciences. It helps promote awareness of UK research to new audiences.
The festival runs from 22 October to 13 November and will feature exciting and creative events run by 34 partners across the UK. More than 400 free public events will be available with a mixture of online, in-person and hybrid formats, suitable for a variety of ages.
A key theme for the 2022 festival is ‘my local area’. Many events will explore partner universities’ own regions, from their social and economic history, to their dialect, political landscape and the future of their high streets.
Understanding complex challenges
Economic and social research are crucial to understanding the complex challenges shaping our world. From climate change to coronavirus, to geopolitical tensions and civic protests. From big ideas to the most detailed observations, social science is relevant every day:
- at work and at home
- in school and in our communities
- from the personal and local, to the national and even global.
The festival events will show how social science research shapes policy, contributes to making the economy more competitive and gives us a richer understanding of modern society.
Professor Alison Park, ESRC’s Interim Executive Chair, said:
The ESRC Festival of Social Science offers a fascinating insight into some of the country’s leading social science research and its relevance to individuals, society and the economy.
This year we are celebrating the festival’s 20th birthday with over 400 free events across the UK. We hope the events are enjoyable and inspiring.
Celebrating achievements
On 2 November, as part of the festival, ESRC will host its own Celebrating Impact Prize event. Now in its 10th year, this is an annual opportunity to celebrate the success of ESRC-funded researchers. It celebrates achievements in enabling outstanding economic or societal impact from excellent research.
ESRC’s Interim Executive Chair, Professor Alison Park, said:
I am once again excited by the quality of the applications to the prize this year. The impacts achieved by all the finalists and winners are impressive.
I look forward to celebrating with them and marking the tenth year of our prestigious Celebrating Impact Prize.
Find out about the ESRC Festival of Social Science.
Original article link: https://www.ukri.org/news/esrcs-celebration-of-economics-and-social-science-marks-20-years/
Latest News from
Economic and Social Research Council
Public insight into future flight technologies revealed20/07/2022 14:20:00
Landmark public dialogue and new funding give the public a real stake in the future development and regulation of emerging aviation technology in the UK.
21 policy fellows start in central and devolved government19/07/2022 15:05:00
Early and mid-career academic fellows will work in government departments on net zero, COVID-19 recovery, policy evaluation and foreign and security policy.
Research network to help UK agri-food industry reach net zero07/07/2022 09:25:00
A novel network of researchers is set to help the UK’s agri-food industry move one step closer to net zero.
Winning projects will design for ageing01/07/2022 13:43:00
UK Research and Innovation (UKRI) announces £20 million for more than 25 projects to develop products and services that meet the needs of us all as we age.
£481m for UK’s world-class research and innovation infrastructure16/06/2022 09:10:00
The injection of funding will deliver cutting-edge facilities and equipment, including the UK’s most powerful microscope and the UK’s ‘flying lab’.
UKRI considering financial support for research students15/06/2022 10:10:00
UK Research and Innovation (UKRI) to consult with the sector on financial support for UKRI postgraduate research students, due to the increasing cost of living.
ESRC launches five-year strategy for data infrastructure09/06/2022 13:15:00
The new data infrastructure strategy will guide ESRC’s investment in data collections and services to support world-leading research in the social sciences.
UKRI budget allocation confirmed31/05/2022 14:25:00
Today, the Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy, Kwasi Kwarteng has confirmed UKRI’s detailed three-year budget allocations.