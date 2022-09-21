ESRC’s celebration of economics and social science marks 20 years

UK’s biggest celebration of social science research returns this October as ESRC’s festival marks its 20th year.

The Economic and Social Research Council (ESRC) Festival of Social Science is an annual celebration of the importance and value of economics and the social sciences. It helps promote awareness of UK research to new audiences.

The festival runs from 22 October to 13 November and will feature exciting and creative events run by 34 partners across the UK. More than 400 free public events will be available with a mixture of online, in-person and hybrid formats, suitable for a variety of ages.

A key theme for the 2022 festival is ‘my local area’. Many events will explore partner universities’ own regions, from their social and economic history, to their dialect, political landscape and the future of their high streets.

Understanding complex challenges

Economic and social research are crucial to understanding the complex challenges shaping our world. From climate change to coronavirus, to geopolitical tensions and civic protests. From big ideas to the most detailed observations, social science is relevant every day:

at work and at home

in school and in our communities

from the personal and local, to the national and even global.

The festival events will show how social science research shapes policy, contributes to making the economy more competitive and gives us a richer understanding of modern society.

Professor Alison Park, ESRC’s Interim Executive Chair, said:

The ESRC Festival of Social Science offers a fascinating insight into some of the country’s leading social science research and its relevance to individuals, society and the economy. This year we are celebrating the festival’s 20th birthday with over 400 free events across the UK. We hope the events are enjoyable and inspiring.

Celebrating achievements

On 2 November, as part of the festival, ESRC will host its own Celebrating Impact Prize event. Now in its 10th year, this is an annual opportunity to celebrate the success of ESRC-funded researchers. It celebrates achievements in enabling outstanding economic or societal impact from excellent research.

I am once again excited by the quality of the applications to the prize this year. The impacts achieved by all the finalists and winners are impressive. I look forward to celebrating with them and marking the tenth year of our prestigious Celebrating Impact Prize.