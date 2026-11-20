Environment Agency investigation found Essar Oil (UK) Limited breached environmental permit limits for wastewater at least 489 times between 2018 and 2020.

Separate incidents in 2019 saw up to 20 tonnes of chemicals and 15 tonnes of sewage leaked into watercourses leading to the protected Mersey Estuary.

The refinery operator pleaded guilty in March 2026 to all 12 charges brought against them.

One of the UK’s largest oil refinery operators, Essar Oil (UK) Limited, has been ordered to pay £873,473 in total at Warrington Magistrates’ Court after pleading guilty to 12 charges brought by the Environment Agency.

The company was found to have breached permit limits at its Stanlow Manufacturing Complex in Ellesmere Port, Cheshire at least 489 times between 2018 and 2020.

At the hearing yesterday, it was fined £80,000 each for 10 of the 12 offences and ordered to pay £73,473 in costs after admitting to the breaches.

There was no further separate penalty for two further charges relating to separate incidents in 2019.

Exceeding Limits

Ten of the charges relate to the refinery exceeding permit limits including trade effluent with suspended solids, oil, and chemicals including cyanide.

The affected water was then pumped into Thornton Brook, the River Gowy and the Manchester Ship Canal.

In a separate charge in February 2019, between 15 and 20 tonnes of a chemical used to remove hydrogen gas leaked into the drainage system and out into the ship canal.

Investigations found that a vent was left open and a written procedure was not followed, in what the company itself called “a conscious deviation from operating procedures.”

In March of the same year, a contractor’s vehicle reversed into an effluent pipe causing a rupture. During repairs to the pipe, which took until April to fully fix, around 15 tonnes of partially treated sewage was discharged into Thornton Brook which leads to the Mersey Estuary.

The person responsible was banned from the site and it was found that vehicle risks had not been properly assessed.

Environment Agency investigation

Environment Agency officers visited the site several times where they reported a silver sheen of oil on Thornton Brook, the River Gowy and the Manchester Ship Canal.

In January 2020, vegetation downstream of the refinery’s discharge point was black with oil.

Nigel Glasgow, Area Environment Manager at the Environment Agency said: Oil refineries are some of the largest industrial facilities we regulate, and they operate under environmental permits designed to protect our rivers, seas and wildlife. This case demonstrates a repeated failure to comply with those permit conditions, with at least 489 exceedances over a three-year period. Operators have a fundamental responsibility to properly manage their sites, and where they fail to do so we will hold them to account. We will continue to regulate the facility rigorously, investigate breaches and take enforcement action where necessary.

The Mersey estuary is protected under several conservation designations, including as a Site of Special Scientific Interest and a wetland of international importance. It supports birds and fish migration routes.

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