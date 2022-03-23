Essential flood prevention work to close Matlock Bridge for 12 hours

Matlock Bridge will be closed to all traffic from 7am until 7pm on Thursday 24 March to enable preparations for essential flood prevention work to be carried out.

The Environment Agency, Derbyshire County Council and Derbyshire Dales District Council are working together to manage the risk of flooding from the River Derwent following the collapse of a privately owned wall behind businesses in Crown Square, Matlock last month.

The first stage of work to protect the Environment Agency’s flood wall, which sits next to the damaged wall, subject to final ecological checks, involves the removal of trees nearest to Matlock Bridge to create a safe working area for contractors to carry out essential work next month.

The essential repair work planned for early April will reinstate the flood protection to Matlock which reduces flood risk for around 50 homes and businesses.

A spokesperson for the Environment Agency said:

We only fell trees where there is no other option. In this case we need to remove trees from the area near to Matlock Bridge to allow our contractors to carry out vital work to repair the flood defences. These flood defences reduce flood risk for around 50 homes and businesses in Matlock. The felled trees will be used to create additional habitat for wildlife. In addition, for every tree felled, we will be donating a minimum of 5 more so we can support Derbyshire County Council’s million trees project and help Derbyshire become more resilient to the impacts of climate change. Each small step will help nature to recover as set out in the recently published Nature Recovery Green Paper.

While the tree felling takes place, a crane will be situated on Matlock Bridge to allow safe access for tree surgeons to carry out work, and pedestrians are advised to use the footbridge in Hall Leys Park for alternative access across the River Derwent.

The Environment Agency’s work to limit further damage to the flood wall will happen next month and will see contractors lifting 100 rock-filled bags into the River Derwent to reduce erosion and limit damage to the Environment Agency flood wall. This wall sits next to the privately owned wall that has collapsed.

Following the collapse of the privately owned wall in February this year, the Environment Agency instructed Jackson Civil Engineering to complete an immediate repair by placing over 50 rock-filled bags in the River Derwent using a large crane situated on the A6. These emergency works were completed within 24 hours of the wall collapsing due to a forecast of further high water levels on the River Derwent.