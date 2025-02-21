Essential reforms to pave the way for clean power by 2030

Ambitious reforms to the government’s flagship renewables scheme will pave way for more projects to come online for clean power 2030 – helping to build an energy system that can bring down bills for households and businesses for good.

Government sets out proposals that pave the way for more homegrown, clean energy projects in the UK

consultation on flagship Contracts for Difference scheme includes proposals to remove planning barriers, bringing clean power online faster

changes ensure auction remains fit for purpose and drives investment and growth, enabling government’s mission for clean power 2030 as part of Plan for Change

Building on the success of last year’s AR6 round, which delivered a record-breaking 128 projects with 9.6GW of capacity – enough to power around 11 million homes – the government is today (Friday 21 February) consulting on proposals to provide greater certainty to investors and a better deal for consumers, including:

relaxing the eligibility criteria on planning consent for fixed-bottom offshore wind, helping to speed up new offshore wind farms coming

for fixed-bottom offshore wind, helping to speed up new offshore wind farms coming changing how offshore wind budgets are set and published , enabling funding to be invested more efficiently

, enabling funding to be invested more efficiently increasing the Contracts for Difference contract term beyond the current 15 years, making renewables contracts more cost effective

The UK is already home to the three largest operational offshore wind farm projects in the world, but the UK must secure even more to deliver clean power by 2030. Today’s reforms set out plans to secure the additional offshore wind the UK needs at a good price, delivering value for money to UK bill-payers.

Electricity generated by renewables will be the backbone of the clean power system by 2030, and the Contracts for Difference scheme is vital to deploying enough renewables that will deliver the capacity targets set out in the Clean Power 2030 Action Plan. This will get the UK off the rollercoaster of global fossil fuel markets while creating good jobs and driving economic growth.

The UK already has 30.7GW of offshore wind either installed or committed, with a further 7.2GW of capacity consented, against a target capacity range of 43-50GW needed for clean power by 2030. These reforms will enable the UK to go further and faster to secure its position as a clean energy superpower.

Energy Secretary Ed Miliband said:

Last year, we celebrated delivering the most successful auction round in history – now we want to go even further. British families and businesses are bearing the cost of the reliance on petrostates and dictators who set the price of gas on the global market. Our bold new reforms will give developers the certainty they need to build clean energy in the UK, supporting our mission to become a clean energy superpower and bring down bills for good.

These proposals are the latest actions taken by the government to deliver clean power by 2030 and support growth. The government announced the launch of the Clean Industry Bonus, incentivising offshore wind developers to invest in cleaner supply chains and create jobs in industrial communities.

The consultation on reforms to the Contracts for Difference scheme is open for four weeks until 21 March, with a government response expected ahead of the AR7 round.

Notes to Editors

Full list of proposed reforms being consulted on include: