Essential road works to begin on A470 and A483 in Builth Wells

Motorists are advised to plan ahead before they travel in the coming months as essential resurfacing works are set to begin on the A470 and A483 in Builth Wells from 3rd November 2025 to 1st March 2026.

Due to the narrow nature of the trunk road in Builth Wells, the road will need to be closed at various times throughout this period. The work has been planned in three phases to reduce disruption to the local community and businesses over the Christmas period with all traffic management being removed by 5th Dec before being reimplemented on 5th January.

A Public Information Event will be held in the Strand Hall, Builth Wells on the 15th October for members of the public to attend to gain further information about the planned works.

These works form part of the Welsh Government's £25 million funding boost to renew Wales' major roads and prevent around 30,000 road defects and potholes. The investment will see an extra 100 kilometres of the strategic road network resurfaced, with roads most in need of repairs being prioritised.

Since 2021, the Welsh Government has spent more than £81 million resurfacing around 321 kilometres of roads on the trunk network across Wales. Combined with forecasted spending for 2025-26, £118 million will have been invested to repair more than 500 kilometres of road defects and potholes by the end of this Senedd term.

Notification of the works will be published on Traffic Wales website.