Essential road works to take place on A55

Motorists are advised to plan ahead before they travel as major road works and lane closures are set to begin on the A55 between junction 36 at the Warren Interchange and the Wales-England border at the end of January and continue until the end March.

The works to repair the underlying concrete bays and resurfacing of the road will begin on the eastbound side of the carriageway followed by westbound. In preparation for the main works, junction 36A Broughton Retail Park slip roads will be repaired and resurfaced. Works will begin on 26 January and end on the 25 March.

The new road surface will ensure safer, quieter journeys for motorists and will mean less unplanned closures for emergency repairs on this section of the A55.

More information is available on the Traffic Wales website.

OUTSIDE GOV.WALES