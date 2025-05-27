Essential road works to take place on M4

Motorists are advised to plan ahead before they travel on the M4 between junctions 37 and 38 near Pyle as major road works to ensure the safety and long-term resilience of the motorway take place for 6 months beginning on 9 June.

The work involves refurbishment to 5 bridges on this stretch of the M4 and is essential to maintain safety and prevent deterioration of the road.

The motorway will remain open with two running lanes in both directions for the duration of the works. Closures will be limited to overnight only and will be well-signposted in advance. Temporary speed limits will also be implemented to ensure driver and worker safety.

The Cabinet Secretary for Transport and North Wales, Ken Skates said:

“Fixing and maintaining our roads and making them more resilient is a priority for us. I understand the works will cause disruption and I’d like to thank motorists for their patience whilst the work is taking place, however it is important it is carried out during periods of drier and warmer weather to ensure it can be done effectively.”

For more details and latest updates please visit the Traffic Wales website.