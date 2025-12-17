Welsh Government
|Printable version
Essential safety works scheduled for Conwy Tunnel
The westbound A55 Conwy tunnel will close from the 10th to the 19th January for essential road safety works.
The work in the tunnel has been scheduled at a time when traffic is traditionally at its lowest to minimise disruption.
A contraflow system through the eastbound tunnel will be in place between those dates, and the tunnel is scheduled to fully reopen at 6.30am on 20thJanuary.
Safety work includes replacement of LED lighting and safety barriers, as well as repairs to evacuation walkways which is routine to address wear and tear, and not connected to the recent fire
While the road closure is in place, emergency services teams will also carry out training sessions and a mandatory tunnel emergency exercise.
Cabinet Secretary for Transport and North Wales Ken Skates said:
This safety work is vital to ensuring the tunnel can continue to be used in the future. The training exercises are also key to making sure emergency services have the familiarity and training they need to respond in case of an emergency in the tunnel. We know how vital this is when we saw how well emergency services responded to the fire in the tunnel earlier this year.
We know the disruption to traffic is never welcome, so we have taken all available measures to minimise delays through the tunnel – like scheduling the work for the quietest time.”
The Welsh Government has invested £1bn fixing and improving roads across Wales since 2021.
Original article link: https://www.gov.wales/essential-safety-works-scheduled-conwy-tunnel
Latest News from
Welsh Government
Independent review backs Automatic Voter Registration in Wales17/12/2025 14:25:00
Trial pilots across Wales have successfully registered over 16,000 new voters automatically, an independent evaluation has found, paving the way for a more accessible democracy.
New research centre to help tackle historic gender health gap17/12/2025 13:25:00
Women will benefit from groundbreaking research and innovation designed to eliminate health inequalities at Wales’ first Women's Health Research Centre.
Wales' landmark law is protecting children and changing attitudes17/12/2025 09:05:00
Three years since Wales made it illegal for parents to physically punish their children, a new review shows it is protecting children and promoting positive parenting.
Public asked about new 10-year dementia strategy16/12/2025 14:05:00
The public will be asked to help shape the future of support for people with dementia and their families, as a new 10-year strategy was published yesterday.
Ambitious new plan to break barriers for disabled people in Wales16/12/2025 11:05:00
The Welsh Government has published its Disabled People's Rights Plan, a 10-year commitment to making sure disabled people can participate fully and equally in every part of life in Wales.
New process to speed up planning for infrastructure projects and make Wales a better place to invest16/12/2025 09:05:00
A new process came into effect yesterday to speed up the planning process and make Wales a more attractive place for investors.
Improved train timetable started in Wales on friday15/12/2025 14:05:00
An improved train timetable across Wales started friday.
Major investment in general practice in Wales15/12/2025 11:25:00
More than £41m extra will be invested into general practice this year as part of a deal struck between the Welsh Government and GPs.
Full steam ahead for Network North Wales in first six months12/12/2025 16:25:00
The first six months of Network North Wales has seen new train and bus services introduced, along with improvements to station infrastructure with more exciting developments to come.