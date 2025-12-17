Essential safety works scheduled for Conwy Tunnel

The westbound A55 Conwy tunnel will close from the 10th to the 19th January for essential road safety works.

The work in the tunnel has been scheduled at a time when traffic is traditionally at its lowest to minimise disruption.

A contraflow system through the eastbound tunnel will be in place between those dates, and the tunnel is scheduled to fully reopen at 6.30am on 20thJanuary.

Safety work includes replacement of LED lighting and safety barriers, as well as repairs to evacuation walkways which is routine to address wear and tear, and not connected to the recent fire

While the road closure is in place, emergency services teams will also carry out training sessions and a mandatory tunnel emergency exercise.

Cabinet Secretary for Transport and North Wales Ken Skates said:

This safety work is vital to ensuring the tunnel can continue to be used in the future. The training exercises are also key to making sure emergency services have the familiarity and training they need to respond in case of an emergency in the tunnel. We know how vital this is when we saw how well emergency services responded to the fire in the tunnel earlier this year. We know the disruption to traffic is never welcome, so we have taken all available measures to minimise delays through the tunnel – like scheduling the work for the quietest time.”

The Welsh Government has invested £1bn fixing and improving roads across Wales since 2021.