Welsh Government
|Printable version
Essential work on A465 for 5 weeks
The road between A470 (Cefn Coed) junction and the temporary roundabout at Pant Industrial Estate will be fully closed from July 29, with a diversion in place.
Motorists are advised the section of the A465 between the A470 (Cefn Coed) junction and the temporary roundabout at Pant Industrial Estate will be fully closed for five weeks this summer, to allow for important work to be completed sooner and with less uncertainty for the travelling public.
The closure will start at 6am on Monday 29 July and will end at 6am on Monday 2 September 2024, and is taking place during the school summer holidays when there is less traffic on this section.
The closure will allow several important elements of the A465 work to progress, helping save time on the construction programme and removing the uncertainty to journey times which overnight and weekend closures can cause.
Feedback from the public indicates constant change, such as overnight and weekend closures, are more disruptive than a fixed closure with a clear diversion.
The diversion in this case will be around four miles longer, but the journey time should be under five minutes longer only.
The A465 between the Dowlais Top junction and the Pant Industrial Estate temporary roundabout will still be open, but only for local traffic.
Discussions have taken place with partners including the local authority, Prince Charles Hospital and the emergency services before the decision was taken.
The closure and the work is being managed by Future Valleys Construction.
The work being carried out during the closure is as follows:
- Removing the old bridge at Bryniau
- Construction of a new bridge at Bryniau
- Constructing a new highway embankment for the eastbound carriageway at Gurnos
- Progressing work to construct the new of Prince Charles Hospital Junction
- Integrating all sections of road and the footway over Taf Fechan viaduct
- Completing the carriageway through Cefn Coed and over Taf Fawr viaduct.
More information is available on the Future Valleys Construction website.
You can also view a map of the diversion.
Original article link: https://www.gov.wales/essential-work-a465-5-weeks
Latest News from
Welsh Government
Farming industry feedback shapes new changes to TB testing announced today26/06/2024 13:05:00
Huw Irranca-Davies, the Cabinet Secretary for Climate Change and Rural Affairs, has made further changes to TB testing in Wales after meeting with and listening to farmers across Wales
ChatGPT learns Welsh26/06/2024 11:15:00
New partnership between the Welsh Government and OpenAI to improve Welsh language ChatGPT.
Historic Act strengthens democracy in Wales25/06/2024 14:05:00
Once-in-a-generation reforms to strengthen democracy in Wales yesterday passed into law with the Senedd Cymru (Members and Elections) Act gaining Royal Assent.
More than 7 million workers would benefit from day one sick pay boost – TUC analysis finds25/06/2024 12:15:00
1 in 4 employees currently have to wait three days before receiving statutory sick pay.
Valleys visit highlights the importance of Youth Work Week24/06/2024 14:05:00
To celebrate Youth Work Week 2024, the Cabinet Secretary for Education Lynne Neagle and First Minister Vaughan Gething visited Tonypandy project, Valleys Kids.
The sky’s the limit for women in engineering in Wales24/06/2024 11:15:00
Grace Lewis had her eyes opened by NASA, was supported by University of South Wales and is now lead engineer at Aston Martin.
New funding is music to the industry’s ears21/06/2024 16:10:00
On World Music Day, Creative Wales has announced £300,000 in funding to help grow and nurture the music industry in Wales.
Early Years Minister launches anti-racist guidance for childcare settings21/06/2024 15:10:00
Early Years Minister Jayne Bryant has welcomed guidance aimed at creating an anti-racist culture in childcare settings in Wales during a launch event in North Wales.