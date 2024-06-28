Essential work on A465 for 5 weeks

The road between A470 (Cefn Coed) junction and the temporary roundabout at Pant Industrial Estate will be fully closed from July 29, with a diversion in place.

Motorists are advised the section of the A465 between the A470 (Cefn Coed) junction and the temporary roundabout at Pant Industrial Estate will be fully closed for five weeks this summer, to allow for important work to be completed sooner and with less uncertainty for the travelling public.

The closure will start at 6am on Monday 29 July and will end at 6am on Monday 2 September 2024, and is taking place during the school summer holidays when there is less traffic on this section.

The closure will allow several important elements of the A465 work to progress, helping save time on the construction programme and removing the uncertainty to journey times which overnight and weekend closures can cause.

Feedback from the public indicates constant change, such as overnight and weekend closures, are more disruptive than a fixed closure with a clear diversion.

The diversion in this case will be around four miles longer, but the journey time should be under five minutes longer only.

The A465 between the Dowlais Top junction and the Pant Industrial Estate temporary roundabout will still be open, but only for local traffic.

Discussions have taken place with partners including the local authority, Prince Charles Hospital and the emergency services before the decision was taken.

The closure and the work is being managed by Future Valleys Construction.

The work being carried out during the closure is as follows:

Removing the old bridge at Bryniau

Construction of a new bridge at Bryniau

Constructing a new highway embankment for the eastbound carriageway at Gurnos

Progressing work to construct the new of Prince Charles Hospital Junction

Integrating all sections of road and the footway over Taf Fechan viaduct

Completing the carriageway through Cefn Coed and over Taf Fawr viaduct.

More information is available on the Future Valleys Construction website.

You can also view a map of the diversion.