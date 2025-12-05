Friday 05 Dec 2025 @ 12:25
Essex and London Properties Limited in Liquidation: information for creditors and investors.

On 27 September 2018, a winding-up order was made against Essex and London Properties Limited (Company number 05426323) and the court appointed the Official Receiver as Liquidator.

Proceeds of Crime and Dividend Process

Following the successful police investigation, prosecution and Proceeds of Crime legal action by the Crown Prosecution Service, funds are being made available to the Official Receiver to pay a dividend to creditors. This process is ongoing and due to the legal actions being undertaken a dividend is expected to be started in early 2026.

Due to the level of correspondence on this case it will not be possible to respond to requests for an update.

Information for creditors & investors

You will need to register as a creditor in the liquidation of the company if:

  • you have not been paid for goods or services you’ve supplied
  • you have paid the company for goods or services that you have not received

To register as a creditor in the company, you will need to complete a Proof of Debt form which you should then email to: piu.or@insolvency.gov.uk

Please note if you have already submitted a Proof of Debt to the Official Receiver already than there is no need to resubmit. Further due to the level of correspondence on this case than individual proofs of debt cannot be acknowledged.

Recovery room scams

It has been brought to the Official Receivers attention that creditors have been approached by various parties alluding to being legitimate companies seeking to assist with this liquidation process. The Official Receiver confirms that it has not sought any assistance with any third party for this liquidation and that all offers for assistance needs to be treated with suspicion.

The Official Receiver also confirms that the former email address of EandLPropertiesLTD@insolvency.gov.uk has been discontinued and any if you have any queries on this matter, please do not hesitate to contact us by email to: piu.or@insolvency.gov.uk

 

