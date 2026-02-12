Essex arrests in waste crime probe

999 call sees 2 held, and lorry and devices seized. Latest arrests in Environment Agency purge on illegal waste.

Now under investigation, 2 men have been arrested in relation to waste dumped in a field near Romford.

Essex Police responded to a 999 call about waste left on private land close to the M25’s junction with the M11, in the village of Stapleford Tawney.

Police swoop

Officers swooped on the field on 6 February, arresting a 55-year-old from Horley in Surrey, and a 25-year-old from Mullaghbawn in County Armagh. They were taken to a police station and questioned by officers on behalf of the Environment Agency, which is leading enquiries.

Police were greeted by a lorry full of construction and demolition waste and more rubbish spread over a wide area.

The lorry, which had sunk into thick mud, was seized. Two mobile phones and a laptop were also recovered as evidence.

Environment Agency ‘shares public anger’

Barry Russell, environment manager for the Environment Agency in the northern home counties, recently said:

“I share the public’s anger at waste crime, where those responsible have no care for the environment. “Thanks to the person who rang 999, and the quick work of Essex Police, my environmental crime team are using the arrests and seizures to continue investigating this suspected illegal waste dump. “Anyone with information that could bring the offenders to justice, or about suspected waste crime anywhere, is asked to contact the Environment Agency’s 24-hour incident hotline on 0800 807060, or CrimeStoppers on 0800 555111. All calls will be treated in confidence.”

The Environment Agency began investigating operations by the motorway last February after receiving information about it.

Latest arrests from Environment Agency

The arrests are the latest in a series of raids on addresses across England by the Environment Agency and police looking into large-scale waste crime, as well as fraud and money laundering.

The Environment Agency is determined the multiple arrests in recent months send out a strong message that waste crime in unacceptable, and those responsible will be pursued through the courts.

The men held in Essex were released on condition they have no contact with each other, do not transport waste, or be in a vehicle involved in waste management. They were bailed to return to Harlow police station on 26 February.

Background:

The Environment Agency has worked cl

osely with police forces and other agencies to bring about these arrests in relation to waste crime and other alleged offences in recent weeks:

Some 3 men were also arrested on suspicion of involvement in the dumping of almost 1,200 tonnes of mixed household, commercial and industrial waste at Kirby Cane, near Norwich.

Since 2020, almost 200 people have been arrested as part as investigations by the Joint Unit for Waste Crime, a partnership between the Environment Agency and other law enforcement bodies.

In 2024/25, the Environment Agency successfully stopped activity at 743 illegal waste sites, of which 143 were high-risk.

Contact us

Journalists only: 0800 141 2743 or communications_se@environment-agency.gov.uk.