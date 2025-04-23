Essex chief superintendent sacked for inappropriate sexual contact with female colleagues

A chief superintendent at Essex Police has been dismissed with immediate effect following an Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) investigation into his sexual conduct towards female colleagues.

Tom Simons was sacked at the end of a disciplinary hearing, which began on 31 March, where the panel found that he had committed gross misconduct.

Ch Supt Simons was found to have abused his senior position for a sexual purpose in relation to one woman; had sexual contact with women while on duty; touched a colleague inappropriately; and failed to disclose his relationship with a woman.

His conduct, which related to two female colleagues, was found to have breached the police professional standards of behaviour relating to integrity; authority, respect and courtesy; duties and responsibilities; and discreditable conduct.

Despite being reminded about the importance of maintaining professional boundaries and the need to demonstrate the highest level of integrity and professional standards, he continued with his behaviour.

Ch Supt Simons denied all the allegations but the panel at the misconduct hearing, chaired by Bedfordshire Police’s Assistant Chief Constable John Murphy, found the case for gross misconduct was proven.

He was dismissed without notice and will also be placed on the policing barred list.

IOPC Director Emily Barry recently said:

“I would like to praise the courage of the women, preyed on by this officer, who came forward to report his behaviour. “They faced pressure from him as a senior officer, but it’s thanks to them that our investigation was able to gather the strong evidence that was put before the panel at the misconduct hearing, resulting in his dismissal. “Officers who abuse their position for a sexual purpose have absolutely no place in policing. Despite being reminded about his behaviour and maintaining professional boundaries, Chief Superintendent Simons continued to behave inappropriately. “He has deservedly lost his job and it’s behaviour like this that damages the public’s trust and confidence in police officers.”

Our investigation concluded in December 2023 and the following month we referred a file of evidence to the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) to consider criminal charges relating to alleged sexual offences, coercive control and misconduct in public office.

In June 2024 we were informed by the CPS that the officer would not be charged.

As part of our investigation, Ch Supt Simons was interviewed under criminal caution, we executed a search warrant of his house and examined his mobile phone and other devices. Investigators also obtained statements from the women, as well as from several witnesses.

The chair of the misconduct hearing decided that the matter would be heard in private but, following a submission from the force, which we supported, and from the media, it was decided that, as the case against him was proven, Ch Supt Simons should be named, while protecting the identities of the women involved.