Essex group providing horse riding for people with disabilities receives over £180,000 of National Lottery funding

Essex-based community group Barrow Farm Riding for the Disabled is celebrating after being awarded over £180,000 in National Lottery funding, to provide horse riding for people with disabilities.

Barrow Farm offers horse riding for 120 people and carriage driving for 16 every week. The new funding from The National Lottery Community Fund, the largest community funder in the UK, will see 40 children continue their riding for the next two years in a safe environment, improving their physical and mental wellbeing.

Based near Chelmsford, Barrow Farm has been running since 1976 and has seven members of staff supported by over 100 volunteers each week. The community group was founded by Anne Mitchell and her parents when they discovered a gap in provision for sports activities for local children with disabilities.

Anne Mitchell, Founder of Barrow Farm Riding for the Disabled, said: “We’re delighted that The National Lottery Community Fund has recognised our work in this way. Thanks to National Lottery players, we will be able to continue the riding and carriage driving opportunities we provide for people of all ages with disabilities and additional needs.

“Spending time with horses and ponies is proven to help improve both mental and physical wellbeing. For many of our participants, the time spent at Barrow Farm may be the only exercise and time spent in a countryside environment that they get. For them, learning a new skill builds confidence and is a chance to make new friends. I see the benefits every day from the smiles on their faces and from the pride of their parents watching their riders achieve.”

Barrow Farm Riding for the Disabled teaches children and adults of all ages the skills they need to reach their full potential. Recently, a young boy began a course of theory sessions to improve his confidence before starting to ride and then competing in the horse riding Regional Championships.

His mother said: “My son had a very traumatic start to his life, but over the last two years we have worked at building his self-esteem and self-worth.

Barrow Farm Riding

“Riding at Barrow Farm has increased his core strength, balance and coordination. It has also helped his social and emotional wellbeing. It has been a real game changer, not only for him, but for our whole family. The impact it has had on his life has been amazing. In the first few weeks of taking lessons he was transformed, becoming more assured in himself and openly talking with his peers about horses.

“I can’t put into words just how positive this experience has been, and how much it has given my son, and by extension our family.”

The funding award fits with The National Lottery Community Fund’s four key missions, which are to support communities to come together, be environmentally sustainable, help children and young people thrive and enable people to live healthier lives.

Helen Bushell, Head of Regional Funding for London, the South East and East of England at The National Lottery Community Fund, said: “Thanks to National Lottery players, and the hard work and dedication of Barrow Farm, this funding will make a big difference to people living with disabilities across Essex. We’re delighted that our funding is being used to expand Barrow Farm’s riding sessions in a safe and supportive environment, providing vital tools and support to help improve the physical and mental wellbeing of its riders.”

The National Lottery Community Fund recently launched its new strategy, ‘It starts with community’, which will underpin its efforts to distribute at least £4 billion of National Lottery funding by 2030.

National Lottery players raise over £30 million a week for good causes across the UK. Thanks to them, last year The National Lottery Community Fund was able to distribute over half a billion pounds (£588.2 million) of life-changing funding to communities.

To find out more visit www.TNLCommunityFund.org.uk