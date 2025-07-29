Crown Prosecution Service
Essex lorry deaths: Ringleader of people-smuggling operation has time added to sentence for failing to pay back Confiscation Order
The ringleader of a people-smuggling operation which led to the tragic deaths of 39 Vietnamese men, women and children in Essex, has had his sentence extended for failing to pay back his Confiscation Order.
Ronan Hughes, 45, was sentenced to 20 years imprisonment at the Old Bailey in February 2021 after previously pleading guilty to 39 counts of manslaughter and one count of conspiring to assist unlawful immigration.
Hughes was taken back to court, and on 20 December 2024, he was ordered to pay back a Confiscation Order totalling £182,078.90. The full amount of which was to be paid in compensation to the victims’ families.
After Hughes failed to pay back the order in full, the CPS Proceeds of Crime Division invited the court to impose an additional sentence. On 29 July, he still owed £123,698 (plus interest). He appeared at Folkstone Magistrates’ Court for an Enforcement Hearing where the judge ordered him to serve an additional year and four months (497 days) imprisonment.
Heather Chalk, Specialist Prosecutor for the Crown Prosecution Service, yesterday said:
"Ronan Hughes led an unscrupulous network of organised criminals that sought to profit from smuggling desperate people. It is devastating that 39 vulnerable people lost their lives because of their greed and recklessness.
“The CPS is committed to working with law enforcement to dismantle these smuggling networks and prevent them from profiting from their criminality.
“Hughes failed to pay back his Confiscation Order in full and, as a result, he will be serving additional time in jail.
"In the last five years, over £478 million has been recovered from CPS obtained Confiscation Orders, with £95 million returned directly to victims as compensation. When we say we will pursue criminal benefit, we mean it - not just at sentencing, but for years afterwards if necessary.
"Our thoughts remain with the families and friends of the victims.”
On 23 October 2019, 39 Vietnamese nationals, aged between 15 and 44, were found unresponsive in the back of a lorry in Essex.
The victims, and their families, paid an organised crime group significant sums of money to be transported. The victims died of oxygen starvation after being sealed in the air-tight container for nearly 12 hours.
The lorry had travelled from Zeebrugge in Belgium to the Port of Purfleet, in Essex.
Eight people have been convicted and sentenced for their roles in this conspiracy in which significant sums of money were made. The Crown Prosecution Service’s Proceeds of Crime Division worked closely with financial investigators to identify and pursue these ill-gotten gains to ensure that no one profited from this horrific tragedy.
A total of £283,802.58 has been ordered to be paid to the 39 families.
Notes to Editors
- Heather Chalk is a specialist prosecutor for CPS Proceeds of Crime Division, which is part of the CPS Serious Economic Organised and International Directorate (SEOCID)
- Ronan Hughes (DOB: 01/09/1979) pleaded guilty to thirty-nine offences of manslaughter and one offence of assisting unlawful immigration for his part in facilitating the illegal immigration. In December 2024, he was ordered to pay a Confiscation Order of £182,078.90
- The Defendant has paid £58,380 towards the Confiscation Order.
- The total amount owed as of 29 July 2025 (including interest accrued) is £127,250.55.
- Gheorghe Nica (DOB: 14/01/1977) convicted of 39 counts of manslaughter and one count of conspiracy to assist unlawful immigration. Nica was originally sentenced to 27 years imprisonment. An additional sentence of eleven years and six months was imposed after he failed to pay his confiscation order in July 2024
- Maurice Robinson (DOB: 09/09/1994) pleaded guilty to 39 counts of manslaughter assisting unlawful immigration as well as acquiring criminal property offences and imprisoned for 13 years and 4 months. The Judge determined his total criminal benefit to be £50,000 and his available amount to pay a Confiscation Order as being £21,262 of which all will be paid as compensation payments to the families of the Vietnamese victims.
- Alexandru-Ovidiu Hanga (DOB: 22/05/1992) was sentenced to three years imprisonment. The Judge determined his total criminal benefit to be £83,552 and his available amount to pay a Confiscation Order as being £3,000 of which all will be paid as compensation payments to the families of the Vietnamese victims.
- Valentin Calota (DOB: 22/11/1982) was sentenced to four and a half years imprisonment. The Judge determined his total criminal benefit to be £1,128.72 and his available amount to pay a Confiscation Order as being £1,128.72 of which all will be paid as compensation payments to the families of the Vietnamese victims.
- Christopher Kennedy (DOB: 11/09/1996) was sentenced to seven years imprisonment. The Judge determined his total criminal benefit to be £67,058 and his available amount to pay a Confiscation Order as being £6,094.18 of which all will be paid as compensation payments to the families of the Vietnamese victims.
- Eammon Harrison (DOB: 12/12/1996) was sentenced to 18 years imprisonment. The Judge determined his total criminal benefit to be £11,900 and his available amount to pay a Confiscation Order as being £5,055.99 of which all will be paid as compensation payments to the families of the Vietnamese victims.
- Where a defendant refuses to pay their Confiscation Order in a timely way, CPS Proceeds of Crime Division can invite the court to impose an additional default sentence on them of up to 14 years' imprisonment. The full debt continues to be in force until it is paid, and interest is charged against it at the civil judgement debt rate, currently 8%.
- Where they are found to have additional available assets in the future, the CPS may ask the court to revisit the order and make an additional Confiscation Order up to the value of their full criminal benefit.
