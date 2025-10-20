Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC - formerly IPCC)
Essex PC in court on misconduct in public office charge
An Essex Police officer is due to make his first appearance in court on a charge of misconduct in public office, following our investigation.
PC David Wren, 57, who is based at Clacton police station, will appear at Colchester Magistrates’ Court on 21 October.
The charge relates to an allegation that he formed an inappropriate sexual relationship with a woman, who was the victim of domestic abuse that he was investigating.
Our investigation began following a mandatory conduct referral from the force in September 2022.
Original article link: https://www.policeconduct.gov.uk/news/essex-pc-court-misconduct-public-office-charge
Latest News from
