Essex Police officer charged with assault following vehicle stop
An Essex Police officer will appear in court to face a charge of assault by beating following an investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).
Police Constable Charlie Thompson is due to attend Basildon Magistrates' Court on Thursday 11 August.
The charge relates to an incident that occurred after police had stopped a man for a suspected driving offence on the A127, near the Mayflower Retail Park (SS14) in Essex, on 19 January this year (2022).
Our investigation began following a mandatory conduct referral from the force in February 2022.
In June we passed a file of evidence to the Crown Prosecution Service, which authorised the charge contrary to section 39 of the Criminal Justice Act 1988.
