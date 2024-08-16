Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC - formerly IPCC)
|Printable version
Essex police officer guilty of assaulting woman in custody
An Essex police officer has been ordered to carry out unpaid work after being convicted of assault by beating, following our investigation.
Police constable Andrew Watt, 51, appeared at Cambridge Magistrates’ Court on Thursday 8 August where he admitted pushing a woman in a custody cell after she was arrested in Clacton-on-Sea in December 2023.
She sustained a head injury and needed hospital treatment. He was acquitted of a second charge of assault by beating.
PC Watt was sentenced the same day to 100 hours of unpaid work and ordered to pay £100 in compensation, an £85 court fee and a £114 victim surcharge.
IOPC Regional Director Charmaine Arbouin said: “This officer now has a conviction against his name and this case should be a warning to officers who use force on people in custody.
“Though force can be used if needed, officers are trained to always use it with restraint. In this case it was neither necessary, proportionate nor reasonable in the circumstances.”
On conclusion of the IOPC investigation in May 2024, we sent a file of evidence to the Crown Prosecution Service which authorised the charges.
We will now liaise with Essex Police to progress a misconduct hearing for the officer over alleged breaches of the police standards of professional behaviour.
Original article link: https://www.policeconduct.gov.uk/news/essex-police-officer-guilty-assaulting-woman-custody
Latest News from
Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC - formerly IPCC)
Investigation is underway into a fatal Surrey Police shooting in Woking16/08/2024 16:10:00
The Independent Office for Police Conduct is investigating the circumstances surrounding a fatal police shooting in Woking on Sunday 11 August.
Former Dorset Police special constable charged with misconduct in public office15/08/2024 09:20:00
A former Dorset Police special constable has been charged with misconduct in public office (MIPO) following an an Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) investigation.
Sussex officer due in court on corruption charge12/08/2024 12:25:00
A Sussex Police officer is due to make his first appearance in court to face a charge of police corruption, as a result of an Independent Office for Police Conduct investigation.
Former Northumbria Police officer due in court charged with misconduct in public office09/08/2024 10:20:00
A former Northumbria Police officer is due to make his first appearance in court charged with two counts of misconduct in public office, following an investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).
Update on IOPC investigation into use of force arrests at Manchester Airport08/08/2024 16:10:00
The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) investigation into an incident in which a number of men were arrested at Manchester Airport on Tuesday 23 July continues to make progress.
Former Gloucestershire Constabulary officer sentenced for child sex offences07/08/2024 16:10:00
A former Gloucestershire Constabulary officer charged with child sex offences has been given a suspended prison sentence, following a directed Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) investigation.
IOPC is attending the Eisteddfod 202406/08/2024 09:05:00
During the first week of August, the Festival is held to showcase and celebrate Welsh music, literature, art and much more, and in doing so, it attracts up to 170,000 visitors and hosts over 200 stalls. This year we are very pleased to announce that our organisation will have a presence at the festival for the very first time.
Former West Mercia Police officer charged with misconduct in public office01/08/2024 16:30:00
A former West Mercia Police officer has been charged with misconduct in public office and a corruption offence in the alternative, following an Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) investigation.
Leicestershire special constable charged with misconduct in public office30/07/2024 16:10:00
A Leicestershire Police special constable is facing multiple charges, including misconduct in public office (MIPO), following an Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) investigation into allegations he shared images and information from police systems and incidents he attended.