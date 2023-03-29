Essex Police officer to appear in court for allegedly pursuing improper relationship

An Essex Police officer is due in court to face a charge of misconduct in public office relating to an allegation he abused his position for a sexual purpose, following our investigation.

Police Constable Georgie Bean, 31, based at Basildon Police Station, will today attend Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court.

In November 2020, the officer is alleged to have pursued an inappropriate relationship with a witness during the course of a police investigation in Basildon.

We began our investigation in December 2020 after we received a mandatory conduct referral from the force. In December 2021, we completed our investigation and sent a file of evidence to the Crown Prosecution Service, which authorised the charge.