National Ombudsmen
|Printable version
Essex to review alternative educational provision following Ombudsman investigation
Essex County Council has agreed to review why previously agreed changes to its alternative education provision, for children who are unable to attend school, have not improved the service for all children who need help.
The Local Government and Social Care Ombudsman has asked the council to conduct the review after it found faults following a recent complaint that should not have occurred, had the council’s previously agreed improvements worked.
In the recent case, a young girl with significant educational needs was not provided with appropriate alternative education for some months when she was unable to attend school for medical reasons.
Instead of the council taking the lead to provide support, it passed the buck to the neighbouring council area where she attended school. Essex County Council should have taken responsibility for arranging alternative provision because the girl lived in its area.
The Ombudsman’s investigation also criticised the lack of cooperation between two of the council’s teams when deciding about educational support. This process took longer than it should because the team responsible for education welfare waited for a delayed Education, Health and Care (EHC) Plan to be issued before planning for the girl’s alternative provision to be put in place.
Local Government and Social Care Ombudsman, Ms Amerdeep Somal said:
“The council’s lack of action in this case is likely to have had a significant effect on this young girl’s academic and personal development. Her mother tells us this has impacted on her anxiety and mental health and has led to her not even wanting to leave the house.
“When councils commit to improving their services, they should do so quickly and effectively. I am disappointed to have to report on this case as the recommendations we have made in previous complaints, had they been implemented successfully, should have gone a long way to ensuring this did not happen. What has happened here, is simply not good enough and the young girl has been failed by the council that was responsible for her.
“I have asked the council to conduct a review of why things went wrong here and am pleased the council has accepted my recommendations to do so at the earliest opportunity. This needs to be a priority now.”
The Local Government and Social Care Ombudsman remedies injustice and shares learning from investigations to help improve public, and adult social care, services. In this case the council has agreed to apologise to the family and pay them a combined £3,120 for the lack of provision, injustice and distress caused by the faults identified in the report.
The Ombudsman has the power to make recommendations to improve processes for the wider public. In this case the council will identify a senior officer from another service to review its service improvements around alternative provision. It will also improve communication between the education welfare and special educational needs teams to ensure there are no delays in providing services to children for whom EHC Plans are being issued.
It will also produce an action plan to improve decision making on education for children who are out of school and improve monitoring of part-time timetables.
Related Content : Essex County Council (23 003 950)
Latest News from
National Ombudsmen
Draft Public Service Ombudsman Bill laid in Parliament05/12/2016 12:37:21
A new complaints body will provide the public with greater confidence that their voices have been heard.
Bromsgrove care provider fails to show how it has complied with Ombudsman recommendations21/03/2024 14:25:00
A Bromsgrove care home cannot show it has complied with recommendations from the Local Government and Social Care Ombudsman – forcing the Ombudsman to publish a rare critical notice.
British attitudes need to change on talking about death to support end of life discussions18/03/2024 14:15:00
A change in how British people and health professionals talk about death is needed to avoid delays in crucial conversations about end-of-life care, resulting in traumatic consequences for patients and their families, England’s Health Ombudsman has warned.
Man left street homeless after council failed to recognise domestic abuse15/03/2024 11:05:00
Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea did not recognise the abuse a homeless man said he suffered because it did not consider the alleged perpetrator a ‘relative’.
PHSO responds to PACAC's 2022-23 report04/03/2024 14:15:00
The Public Administration and Constitutional Affairs Committee has today published its report following our 2022-23 scrutiny session.
Family left to sofa surf for 12 months after being ‘forgotten’ by Waltham Forest council29/02/2024 11:20:00
A Waltham Forest family had to sofa surf for 12 months because the local council forgot about them, the Local Government and Social Care Ombudsman has found.
Devon to review benefits calculations for nearly 300 carers following Ombudsman’s investigation22/02/2024 13:05:00
Devon County Council has agreed to look into how it calculated allowances to nearly 300 families who look after children as special guardians, following an investigation by the Local Government and Social Care Ombudsman.
Woman left trapped in home because of poor council assisted bin collection service20/02/2024 16:15:00
Thurrock bin crews have repeatedly trapped a wheelchair user in her home when they have not returned her bins to their proper place, the Local Government and Social Care Ombudsman (LGSCO) has found.
Dorset care home refuses to refund family despite investigation finding serious issues with care provided.09/02/2024 11:15:00
A Lyme Regis nursing home has refused to agree to a Local Government and Social Care Ombudsman’s recommended remedy for a family, despite an investigation finding it provided care that amounted to “acts of neglect”.