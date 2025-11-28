Essex wetland project will reduce flooding and restore nature

A new natural flood management scheme near Colchester, Essex is now completed, ready for winter.

The Fiddlers Hill wetland project in Fordham, Essex has recently been completed. This natural flood management scheme increases the meadow’s capacity to hold water during heavy rainfall whilst creating habitats and enhancing biodiversity.

Large, shallow ponds known as scrapes have been dug across 5 hectares of floodplain grazing meadow on the River Colne, upstream of Colchester. Work included excavating ponds, expanding fen areas, creating shallow channels, and lowering riverbanks to encourage seasonal flooding.

Construction of the pond at Fiddlers Hill (credit: Essex and Suffolk Rivers Trust)

What was once farmland has been transformed into diverse wetland habitats with increased capacity to hold water. The ponds will help reduce the risk of flooding locally, including to the road on nearby Fiddlers Hill. If this approach can be replicated at multiple sites throughout the catchment however, cumulative flood risk benefits may be delivered to communities downstream including Colchester.

This is a three-year collaboration between Essex & Suffolk Rivers Trust, the Woodland Trust, the Environment Agency, Essex Wildlife Trust and Essex County Council. The scheme demonstrates how nature-based solutions can better protect communities from flooding whilst enhancing the environment.

‘Restoring wetland reduces flood risk and creates a rich environment’

Matt Butcher, Environment Agency catchment manager, yesterday said:

We’re delighted that this project is now complete after several years of successful partnership with the Rivers Trust and Woodland Trust. The project creates more space for water on the River Colne floodplain upstream of Colchester, whilst establishing valuable wetland habitat that will help retain water in the landscape during dry periods.

The Environment Agency recognises natural flood management as core to the nation’s flood resilience. It provides wider benefits including enhancing biodiversity, improving water quality, capturing carbon, and boosting health and wellbeing.

Andy Went, Essex and Suffolk Rivers Trust natural rivers manager, yesterday said:

The Fiddlers Hill wetland improvement project, supported by Local Levy funding through the Regional Coastal and Flood Committee (RCFF), is a vital investment in both flood resilience and nature recovery in the Colne Valley. By restoring wetland features, the project seeks to reduce local flood risk, whilst creating a richer, more sustainable environment for wildlife and the community.

Danielle Carbott, Woodland Trust site manager for central England, yesterday said:

We’re grateful to all our partners in supporting this transformation. It will be exciting to watch the site develop as it begins to hold more water, providing more space for nature to thrive at Fordham Hall Estate.

Communities are warned not to be complacent about flood risk this winter, despite this summer’s dry weather. We ask residents in flood risk areas to ‘check my flood risk’, get free flood warnings, and keep up to date with the latest situation at @EnvAgency on X.

