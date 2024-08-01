Establishing global business connections

Techscaler companies to gain international experience.

Companies taking part in the Scottish Government’s Techscaler programme are to be given the opportunity to develop their businesses in one of the world’s most vibrant tech economies.

Applications will open in August for a set of start-up companies to spend three weeks in Singapore to establish new connections with fellow business founders as well as potential investors and customers.

The start-ups will be provided with office space in a designated pop-up hub for the duration of the trip, which will begin in October.

First Minister John Swinney met with the Singapore High Commissioner to the UK, Ng Teck Hean, in Edinburgh to discuss the pop-up hub launching in Singapore during a meeting designed to deepen ties between the two countries and help encourage future trade and investments opportunities.

The Singapore Government has been involved in developing the start-ups' programme, which will include attendance at Singapore Week of Innovation & Technology.

The First Minister said:

“Driving innovation is vital to helping unlock each of the Scottish Government’s priorities of eradicating child poverty, boosting economic growth, achieving net zero and improving public services. Growing and nurturing our pipeline of entrepreneurs and start-up companies is in turn crucial to unleashing its potential.

“Techscaler is central to our ambitions to create one of the finest state-funded entrepreneurial systems in the world dedicated to the creation of high-growth businesses. Connecting our promising start-ups to one of the world’s most renowned venture capital environments is a hugely exciting opportunity.

“By developing our network of global connections and collaborations, including the key strategic partner in Singapore, we are not only providing valuable experience for our fledgling businesses, but deepening relationships, trade links and inward investment opportunities to capitalise on the enormous potential of our growing start-up community.”

A further cohort of Techscaler businesses has already been successful in securing a similar three-week stay in San Fransisco’s Silicon Valley this summer, following a successful pilot earlier in the year.

Shiv Kodam, Co-founder of Neuron and participant in the upcoming Silicon Valley cohort said:

"As a Scottish founder, I am buzzing to be going to San Francisco, soaking up knowledge from the world’s best and forging connections with fellow founders, investors, and ecosystem leaders.

“Our start-up has global ambitions, and engaging with the best is how we’ll redefine what’s possible.”

Background

The Singapore pop-up hub, funded by Scottish Enterprise, will run from 21st October to 8th November.

The second Silicon Valley pop-up hub, funded from within the Techscaler programme, will run from 26th August to 13th September.

The Scottish Government is investing £42 million in the Techscaler programme. It now has more than 2,500 members and supported more than 500 companies in its first year of operation Success for startups - gov.scot (www.gov.scot)

