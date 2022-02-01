Estate Management Services for local government property and asset management

Find out how our Estate Management Services framework can help you with all your property and asset management needs.

In the first 6 months since the Estate Management Services framework launched in July 2021, over 100 local authorities have shown an interest in the framework, and over 30 have already put in place contracts, ranging in value from £5,000 to over £350,000.

The framework offers you a dynamic, easy to use route to access estates management services. This includes total estate management and an integrator service:

lot 1 – total estate management

lot 2 – estate (property) management

lot 3 – agency and lease management

lot 4 – surveying and strategic advice

lot 5 – valuation and compulsory purchase orders

lot 6 – business rates

lot 7 – integrated workplace management (integrator services)

Lot 7 is an innovation in this market offering managing agent (integrator), estate management platforms, integrated workplace management services (IWMS) and SMART working solutions which can integrate with other CCS solutions in our Workplace Category, such as our FM Marketplace.

How the framework is supporting local authorities

So far, local authorities have used the framework to support a range of strategic estates activities including asset rationalisation, infrastructure and regeneration projects (such as those supported by Towns Fund and Future High Streets grants), carbon net zero assessments, property valuations, and even compulsory purchase orders.

Accessing the framework

The agreement is heavily weighted towards quality at 70% versus 30% for price.

All suppliers on lots 1 to 6 are RICS accredited, giving you assurance on the capability of the suppliers on each lot to deliver each service to the right standards.

The lotting strategy has also been successful in attracting SMEs – 35% of the appointed suppliers on the framework are SMEs. In addition, the framework enables your specific social value requirements to be addressed and incorporated as KPIs.

Accessing the framework is flexible with both further competition and direct award options available, each providing different advantages. Direct award is a great solution where there is a need to appoint a contractor at pace, whereas the further competition route enables suppliers to offer better value than the standard framework pricing. In either case, the suppliers on each lot can be approached for soft market testing to ensure that your scope and specifications align with the framework’s deliverables.

Benchmarking of the framework indicates that it is providing commercial benefits of 5% compared to the current market, and even more than that where a further competition process is undertaken.

