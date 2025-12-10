Estranged partner and accomplice convicted over deadly house fire that killed mother and her three children

A jealous ex-boyfriend who plotted a deadly house fire that killed a mother and her three young children has been convicted of murder, following a successful CPS prosecution.

Sharaz Ali, 40 of Bradford was found guilty yesterday of murdering Bryonie Gawith and her three children following a 4 week trial at Doncaster Crown Court. His accomplice, Calum Sunderland, 26 of Keighley, was acquitted of murder but found guilty of manslaughter. He was also acquitted of all other charges.

Ali was also found guilty of the attempted murder of another woman - his former partner - who was in the Bradford house at the time but managed to escape.

Prosecutors demonstrated to the jury that the attack was orchestrated and carried out by Ali, as a form of ‘revenge’ against his former partner who had recently left an abusive relationship with him.

Amanda McInnes, Senior Crown Prosecutor for the Crown Prosecution Service said: “This was a profoundly sad case involving two men whose cruel and calculated actions had devastating consequences for Bryonie and her young children.

“Ali was a selfish killer who had no regard for anyone but himself. He was motivated by jealousy and his actions have now needlessly robbed a family of their loved ones.

"Ultimately both men willingly played their role and caused the deaths of a young family who should still be with us today.

“Yesterday’s result won’t bring back Bryonie, Denisty, Oscar and Aubree, but we hope it provides some closure for their family and friends who continue to endure the devastating impact of Ali and Sunderland’s actions.

“Violence against women sadly remains a stain on our society, but the Crown Prosecution Service is determined to seek justice whenever it is carried out.”

Building the case

At around 2am on August 21, 2024, Ali, accompanied by Calum Sunderland, drove to Bryonie Gaiworth’s home in Bradford.

The plan to set it alight was instigated by Ali who, intoxicated by drink and drugs, wanted to take revenge on a former partner who had been living in Bryonie’s house following the end of an abusive seven-year relationship.

In building the case, prosecutors had to prove to a jury that Ali’s intention had always been to kill or cause grievous harm to the occupants of the house. The prosecution also had to prove that Sunderland was complicit in causing the fatal fire.

Text messages from Ali to his former partner showed how he became increasingly aggressive in the hours leading up to the attack. The jury was also shown CCTV capturing the moment Sunderland purchased alcohol, soft drinks and seven litres of petrol from a garage before the men drove to Bryonie’s house.

Upon their arrival, Sunderland put on a glove, removed the blue petrol canister from the car and approached the house with a lighter. He pulled up his hood to conceal his face and kicked the front door open before running off. Ali then entered the house, emptied the petrol canister and set it alight. Despite emergency services arriving within minutes, Bryonie was sadly declared dead at the scene. Her three children, Denisty, Oscar and Aubree were taken to hospital with serious burn injuries and died shortly after.

Working closely with West Yorkshire Police, the CPS built a compelling to case to secure convictions for both Ali and Sunderland. Ultimately, Ali was convicted of four counts of murder, one of attempted murder, and one of attempting to cause grievous bodily harm. Sunderland was convicted of four counts of manslaughter, and acquitted of all other charges.

The CPS also collaborated with the courts, prison, police and hospital, to ensure that Ali was brought before the court at the earliest opportunity, after he was hospitalised with injuries from his attack.