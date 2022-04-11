EU News
|Printable version
EU adopts fifth round of sanctions against Russia over its military aggression against Ukraine
In light of Russia’s continuing war of aggression against Ukraine, and the reported atrocities committed by Russian armed forces in Ukraine, the Council recently (08 April 2022) decided to impose a fifth package of economic and individual sanctions against Russia.
The agreed package includes a series of measures intended to reinforce pressure on the Russian government and economy, and to limit the Kremlin’s resources for the aggression.
Josep Borrell, High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy recently said:
These latest sanctions were adopted following the atrocities committed by Russian armed forces in Bucha and other places under Russian occupation. The aim of our sanctions is to stop the reckless, inhuman and aggressive behaviour of the Russian troops and make clear to the decision makers in the Kremlin that their illegal aggression comes at a heavy cost.
The package comprises:
- a prohibition to purchase, import or transfer coal and other solid fossil fuels into the EU if they originate in Russia or are exported from Russia, as from August 2022. Imports of coal into the EU are currently worth EUR 8 billion per year.
- a prohibition to provide access to EU ports to vessels registered under the flag of Russia. Derogations are granted for agricultural and food products, humanitarian aid, and energy.
- a ban on any Russian and Belarusian road transport undertaking preventing them from transporting goods by road within the EU, including in transit. Derogations are nonetheless granted for a number of products, such as pharmaceutical, medical, agricultural and food products, including wheat, and for road transport for humanitarian purposes.
- further export bans, targeting jet fuel and other goods such as quantum computers and advanced semiconductors, high-end electronics, software, sensitive machinery and transportation equipment, and new import bans on products such as: wood, cement, fertilisers, seafood and liquor. The agreed export and import bans only account for EUR 10 billion and EUR 5.5 billion respectively.
- a series of targeted economic measures intended to strengthen existing measures and close loopholes, such as: a general EU ban on participation of Russian companies in public procurement in member states, the exclusion of all financial support to Russian public bodies. an extended prohibition on deposits to crypto-wallets, and on the sale of banknotes and transferrable securities denominated in any official currencies of the EU member states to Russia and Belarus, or to any natural or legal person, entity or body in Russia and Belarus,.
Furthermore, the Council decided to sanction companies whose products or technology have played a role in the invasion, key oligarchs and businesspeople, high-ranking Kremlin officials, proponents of disinformation and information manipulation, systematically spreading the Kremlin’s narrative on Russia's war aggression in Ukraine, as well as family members of already sanctioned individuals, in order to make sure that EU sanctions are not circumvented.
Moreover a full transaction ban is imposed on four key Russian banks representing 23% of market share in the Russian banking sector. After being de-SWIFTed these banks will now be subject to an asset freeze, thereby being completely cut off from EU markets.
In its conclusions of 24 March 2022, the European Council stated that the Union remains ready to close loopholes and target actual and possible circumvention of the restrictive measures already adopted, as well as to move quickly with further coordinated robust sanctions on Russia and Belarus to effectively thwart Russian abilities to continue the aggression.
Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine grossly violates international law and is causing massive loss of life and injury to civilians. Russia is directing attacks against the civilian population and is targeting civilian objects, including hospitals, medical facilities, schools and shelters. These war crimes must stop immediately. Those responsible, and their accomplices, will be held to account in accordance with international law. The siege of Mariupol and other Ukrainian cities, and the denial of humanitarian access by Russian military forces are unacceptable. Russian forces must immediately provide for safe pathways to other parts of Ukraine, as well as humanitarian aid to be delivered to Mariupol and other besieged cities.
The European Council demands that Russia immediately stop its military aggression in the territory of Ukraine, immediately and unconditionally withdraw all forces and military equipment from the entire territory of Ukraine, and fully respect Ukraine’s territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence within its internationally recognised borders.
The relevant legal acts will soon be published in the Official Journal.
- Official Journal of the European Union, L 111, of 8 April 2022, including the economic measures contained in the 5th package
- EU restrictive measures in response to the crisis in Ukraine
- European Council conclusions, 24-25 March 2022
- Ukraine: Declaration by the High Representative on behalf of the EU on Russian atrocities committed in Bucha and other Ukrainian towns, 2 April 2022
Press contacts
Press officer
+32 2 281 21 46
+32 470 88 04 02
If you are not a journalist, please send your request to the public information service.
Latest News from
EU News
State aid: Commission approves €250 million Portuguese measure under the Recovery and Resilience Facility to further capitalise Banco Português de Fomento12/04/2022 09:25:00
The European Commission approved, under EU State aid rules, a €250 million Portuguese aid measure, made available through the Recovery and Resilience Facility ('RRF'), to further capitalise the country's promotional institution Banco Português de Fomento ('BPF').
Stand Up For Ukraine: 9.1 billion euros pledged in support of internally displaced and refugees11/04/2022 16:33:00
The “Stand Up for Ukraine” global pledging event and campaign has raised 9.1 billion euros for people fleeing the Russian invasion, inside Ukraine and abroad, including €1 billion from the European Commission.
Energy Security: Commission hosts first meeting of EU Energy Purchase Platform to secure supply of gas, LNG and hydrogen11/04/2022 15:25:00
In order to secure the EU's energy supply at affordable prices in the current geopolitical context and to phase out dependency on Russian gas, the European Commission has established with the Member States an EU Platform for the common purchase of gas, LNG and hydrogen.
‘Freeze and Seize Task Force': Almost €30 billion of assets of Russian and Belarussian oligarchs and entities frozen by the EU so far11/04/2022 14:33:00
The ‘Freeze and Seize Task Force' recently met with US and Ukrainian representatives to discuss international cooperation on the enforcement of sanctions.
Ukraine: EU facilitates coordinated steps by telecom operators to help refugees stay connected11/04/2022 13:33:00
At a virtual event recently (08 April 2022), telecom operators based in the EU and in Ukraine have signed a joint statement on their coordinated efforts to secure and stabilise affordable or free roaming and international calls between the EU and Ukraine.
Statement by President von der Leyen with Ukrainian President Zelenskyy at the occasion of the President's visit to Kyiv11/04/2022 12:25:00
Statement given recently (08 April 2022) by President von der Leyen with Ukrainian President Zelenskyy at the occasion of the President's visit to Kyiv.
Global Gateway: President von der Leyen announces major event on 21-22 June11/04/2022 10:38:00
The 2022 edition of the European Development Days (EDD) will take place on 21 and 22 June under the theme ‘Global Gateway: building sustainable partnerships for a connected world'.
Fundamental rights: Council adopts enhanced mandate for the European Union Agency for Fundamental Rights08/04/2022 12:38:00
The Council recently (05 April 2022) approved an amendment to the regulation establishing the EU Agency for Fundamental Rights.
Access to e-evidence: Council authorises member states to sign international agreement08/04/2022 11:33:00
The Council recently (05 April 2022) adopted a decision authorising member states to sign, in the interest of the EU, the second additional protocol to the convention on cybercrime of the Council of Europe (Budapest convention).