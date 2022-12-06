EU News
EU and Canada to co-host the next International Conference in Solidarity with Venezuelan Refugees and Migrants
The outflow of refugees and migrants from Venezuela is currently one of the largest displacement crises in the world, with more than 7.1 million people having fled or left their country. The current global context, and lingering effects of the Covid-19 pandemic, have compounded an already difficult situation for Venezuelan refugees, migrants and their host communities—particularly women and girls.
On March 16 and 17, 2023, Harjit Sajjan, Minister of International Development, and Janez Lenarčič, European Commissioner for Crisis Management, will co-host the International Conference in Solidarity with Venezuelan Refugees and Migrants and their Host Countries and Communities. The conference will be organized in close collaboration with the UNHCR—the UN Refugee Agency, and the International Organization for Migration, co-leads of the Regional Inter-Agency Coordination Platform for Refugees and Migrants from Venezuela, as well as key host countries and partners.
Canada and the EU are calling on the international community to maintain the visibility of this crisis, and to continue to support host countries in the Latin America and Caribbean regions that are undertaking significant efforts to welcome and integrate Venezuelan refugees and migrants in their communities, economies and societies.
The Conference will bring together host and donor governments, as well as other key actors in the response, including from international organizations, civil society, international financial institutions and the private sector. It will also benefit from the participation of affected Venezuelan refugees and migrants. The Conference will be an opportunity to reflect on progress made to-date in the response; raise awareness of ongoing challenges, priorities and opportunities; mobilize additional support; and identify actions to maintain focus and visibility on the crisis.
Deal on new law to ensure products causing deforestation are not sold in the EU06/12/2022 16:33:00
To fight climate change and biodiversity loss, the new law obliges companies to ensure that a series of products sold in the EU do not come from deforested land anywhere in the world.
InvestEU: EIB invests in PBT's eco-friendly battery material production in Germany06/12/2022 14:33:00
The European Investment Bank (EIB), backed by the InvestEU programme, is granting a €36.7 million loan to Königswarter & Ebell, a fully-owned German subsidiary of Australia's Pure Battery Technologies (PBT).
Trans-European Transport Network (TEN-T): Council adopts its position to ensure sustainable connectivity in Europe06/12/2022 13:25:00
Building a reliable, seamless, and high-quality trans-European transport network (TEN-T) will ensure sustainable connectivity across the European Union without physical interruptions, bottlenecks or missing links.
Visa suspension report: requirements for visa-free continue to be fulfilled but immediate steps are needed on alignment with EU visa policy06/12/2022 12:38:00
The Commission yesterday presented its 5th report on the monitoring of the EU visa-free regime with Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Montenegro, North Macedonia and Serbia, as well as Georgia, Moldova and Ukraine.
Russian oil: EU agrees on level of price cap06/12/2022 11:33:00
The Council recently (03 December 2022) decided to set an oil price cap for crude oil and petroleum oils and oils obtained from bituminous minerals (CN code 2709 00) which originate in or are exported from Russia, at USD 60 per barrel.
G7 agrees oil price cap: reducing Russia's revenues, while keeping global energy markets stable06/12/2022 10:25:00
The international Price Cap Coalition has finalised its work on implementing an oil price cap on Russian seaborne crude oil.
Make it easier for 11 million EU citizens to participate in European elections02/12/2022 14:33:00
MEPs adopted a series of proposals to reinforce the right of mobile EU citizens to vote and stand in European elections in the EU country in which they reside.
State aid: Commission opens in-depth investigation into Lithuanian measure to compensate Litgas for operation of LNG terminal02/12/2022 13:25:00
The European Commission has opened an in-depth investigation to assess whether the compensation granted by Lithuania to Litgas UAB (‘Litgas') for supplying a mandatory quantity of liquefied natural gas (‘LNG') to the LNG terminal in Klaipėda between 2016 and 2018 is in line with EU State aid rules.
Waste shipments: stricter rules to protect the environment and human health02/12/2022 12:38:00
The Environment Committee yesterday adopted its position on revised rules governing shipments of waste to boost the EU circular economy, resource efficiency and zero pollution goals.