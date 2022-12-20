EU News
|Printable version
EU and Ukraine sign €100 million for the rehabilitation of war-damaged schools *
Exactly three months after President von der Leyen's announcement in her 2022 State of the Union Address, the European Commission and the Government of Ukraine have signed a €100 million support package for the reconstruction and rehabilitation of schooling facilities damaged in Russia's full-scale war of aggression against Ukraine. Support will reach Ukraine through the EU's humanitarian partners and partly as budget support to the Government of Ukraine.
The European Commission has allocated around €14 million from an ongoing contract with the Polish Development Bank “Bank Gospodarstwa Krajowego” to purchase school buses and bring Ukrainian children safely to school. The Commission has also launched an EU-wide solidarity campaign to donate school buses for Ukraine, channelled through the EU Civil Protection Mechanism. Overall, around 240 buses are now on the way from the EU and its member states. More are coming.
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, recently said:
“Russia's targeted attacks against civilian infrastructure, especially as winter grips the country, are a deliberate crime against millions of innocent people. And they are a gross violation of international law. The EU's top priority is to bring back as soon as possible Ukrainian children back to school. Today we are delivering on our promise to support the rehabilitation of schools damaged and destroyed by Russia's brutal war. And by early 2023, we will also deliver school buses for Ukraine so children can actually travel to school in the best possible conditions. The future of Ukraine begins with its children back in schools.”
First Lady of Ukraine, Olena Zelenska recently said:
“I am grateful to the European Commission, and President Ursula von der Leyen in particular, for supporting the restoration of Ukrainian schools. Today, less than a third of children in Ukraine have possibility to regularly attend a school. The rest have to study online or in a hybrid format. Due to constant shelling and blackouts, it becomes increasingly difficult. For my Foundation, the restoration of the educational process is a priority. Education of our children today is our contribution to the common European future.”
The €100 million assistance package includes:
- €34 million in humanitarian aid, out of which €20 million channelled through the United Nations Office for Project Services (UNOPS) and €14 million through the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP). This support will focus on light and medium repairs including repairs of windows, roofs, doors, sanitation and heating facilities, as well as providing classroom equipment in learning spaces and bomb shelters.
- €66 million to be provided directly to the Ukrainian government as budget support.
The Commission will work together with the Ukrainian government and the Olena Zelenska Foundation. The Commission expects to disburse the €66 million of budget support in the next few weeks. UNOPS and UNDP have started the damage assessment of the facilities to rehabilitate on the ground. A majority of the educational facilities that will benefit from this grant are expected to be repaired, between December 2022 and September 2023, in time for the start of the next school year.
In the case of the €14 million EU grant for school buses Bank Gospodarstwa Krajowego will work with its partner on the ground, the Solidarity Fund Poland, to procure the buses in early 2023.
Click here for the full press release
Latest News from
EU News
Climate change: Deal on a more ambitious Emissions Trading System (ETS)20/12/2022 10:33:00
On Saturday night, MEPs and EU governments agreed to reform the Emissions Trading System to further reduce industrial emissions and invest more in climate friendly technologies.
NextGenerationEU: European Commission endorses positive preliminary assessment of Portugal's second request for €1.8 billion disbursement under the Recovery and Resilience Facility19/12/2022 16:33:00
The European Commission recently (16 December 2022) endorsed a positive preliminary assessment of Portugal's payment request for €1.8 billion of grants and loans under the Recovery and Resilience Facility (RRF), the key instrument at the heart of NextGenerationEU.
'Fit for 55': Council and Parliament reach provisional deal on EU emissions trading system and the Social Climate Fund19/12/2022 15:25:00
The Council and the European Parliament reached a provisional political agreement on important legislative proposals of the ‘Fit for 55’ package that will further reduce emissions and address their social impacts.
Ukraine: EU agrees ninth package of sanctions against Russia19/12/2022 14:33:00
The Commission welcomes the Council's adoption of a ninth package of hard-hitting sanctions against Russia for its aggression against Ukraine.
Council and European Parliament agree on new safety requirements for machinery products19/12/2022 13:25:00
The Council and the European Parliament negotiators have reached a provisional agreement on the regulation for machinery products. The proposed legislation transforms the 2006 machinery directive into a regulation.
Human rights breaches in China, Chad and Bahrain19/12/2022 12:38:00
On Thursday, the European Parliament adopted three resolutions on the respect for human rights in China, Chad and Bahrain.
Commission welcomes political agreement on new rules to ensure the safety of machinery and robots19/12/2022 11:33:00
The Commission welcomes the political agreement reached by the European Parliament and the Council of the European Union on a new Machinery Regulation.
EU Cohesion Policy: €223.8 million for a just climate transition in Portugal19/12/2022 10:38:00
Portugal will receive more than €223.8 million under the Just Transition Fund (JTF) following hte recent (15 December 2022) adoption of three multi-fund programmes that include the Territorial Just Transition Plans (TJTPs).
EU institutions agree on joint priorities for 2023 and 202419/12/2022 09:25:00
A Joint Declaration on EU legislative priorities for 2023 and 2024 was signed recently (15 December 2022) by the Presidents of Parliament, Council and Commission.
Digital Rights and Principles: Presidents of the Commission, the European Parliament and the Council sign European Declaration16/12/2022 16:33:00
The EU's work on its ‘digital DNA' – the European Declaration on Digital Rights and Principles – has culminated: In the margins of the European Council, Commission President Ursula von der Leyen signed the text together with the President of the European Parliament Roberta Metsola, and Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala for the rotating Council presidency.