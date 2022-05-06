EU announces an additional €52 million to support the long-term resilience, recovery and reforms in the Republic of Moldova

The European Union will mobilise an additional €52 million for the Republic of Moldova to advance the country's long term resilience, recovery and reforms, in particular via the implementation of the flagships foreseen in the Economic and Investment plan for its Eastern partners and support the implementation of the EU-Moldova Association Agreement.

Olivér Várhelyi, Commissioner for Neighbourhood and Enlargement, yesterday said:

”The EU continues to work with its Moldovan partners to implement long lasting reforms that benefit the people. The past couple of years have been extremely difficult, with the COVID-19 pandemic, the gas crisis and now the impact of Russia's war in Ukraine all taking their toll. The response of the Moldovan people to the refugee crisis has been exemplary. The EU has quickly mobilised support to help Moldova take care of the Ukrainian refugees. We remain committed to accelerate the implementation of the Economic and Investment plan to ensure Moldova's long term recovery, and build up its resilience.”

This new financial assistance aims to support Moldova in its sustainable, resilient, and inclusive socio-economic development.

Two actions will be funded through the 2021 annual support programme:

this action will support Moldova in the implementation of reforms linked to the EU-Moldova Association Agreement and Deep and Comprehensive Free Trade Area. Advancing Moldovan reform efforts, particularly in the field of good governance, is vital to making the country an attractive place to invest and do business. Support to strategic communication efforts in Moldova will particularly help the fight against disinformation. EU4Recovery and Resilience: this action will contribute to resilient, sustainable and inclusive economic development in Moldova, including by supporting SMEs, improving the business climate through trade facilitation, and improving employability. It will also support a transformative Green Agenda for Moldova to deliver a sustainable economic development.

