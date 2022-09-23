EU News
|Printable version
EU announces historic €715 million for the Global Fund to save millions of lives from AIDS, tuberculosis and malaria
The European Commission recently (21 September 2022) announced a new record €715 million from the EU budget to the Global Fund for the period 2023-2025 at the Fund's Seventh Replenishment Conference, hosted by US President Biden in New York. Together with the pledges from EU Member States, Team Europe confirms its strong commitment to the Global Fund with a total contribution of more than €4 billion for the period 2023-2025. The Global Fund, an international partnership to fight AIDS, tuberculosis and malaria, has already saved 50 million lives in the last 20 years. The new contribution is in addition to the €150 million made available this year from the EU budget for the Global Fund's COVID-19 Response Mechanism (C19RM) to help countries cover the costs of personal protective equipment, diagnostic tests and therapeutics.
Announcing the EU's new pledge for the period 2023-2025, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen recently said:
“After joining forces to fight COVID19, we need to get back on track to defeat other deadly diseases. The Global Fund to fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria is helping to save millions of lives. This is why we will increase the EU's contribution to the Global Fund to €715 million. This will be a lifeline for millions more and will help deliver better health for all”.
Commissioner for International Partnerships, Jutta Urpilainen, added:
“The EU has been a strong supporter of the Global Fund since it was set up in 2002 and we are massively stepping up in the next years with this historic 30% increase in our contribution. We are helping the world get back on track in the fight against three deadly diseases and strengthen health systems to better respond to future pandemics and other illnesses. The EU's commitment to better health for all will be further demonstrated in our upcoming EU Global Health Strategy, as part of the Global Gateway, which will be launched later in the Autumn.”
Building a healthier, more equitable world
The Global Fund seeks to raise at least US$18 billion for the period 2023-2025 to save 20 million lives, avert more than 450 million infections, cut the death rate from HIV, TB and malaria by 64% and build a healthier, more equitable world.
Of the US$18 billion, US$6 billion would be invested in strengthening health systems and community networks. This would significantly enhance the Fund's role in supporting the efforts of countries to build more people-centred and integrated systems for health, better able to prevent, detect and respond to infectious disease threats.
Latest News from
EU News
Ensuring accountability for Sexual Violence and other violations of International Humanitarian Law23/09/2022 16:33:00
Ensuring accountability for Sexual Violence and other violations of International Humanitarian Law (22 September 2022).
Keynote address by President von der Leyen at Princeton University23/09/2022 14:33:00
Keynote address given yesterday by President von der Leyen at Princeton University.
Experts put forward recommendations on how to harness the power of culture for sustainable development23/09/2022 13:25:00
Ahead of UNESCO's World Conference on Cultural Policies and Sustainable Development, MONDIACULT 2022, taking place in Mexico from 28 to 30 September 2022, experts have issued a new report entitled “Stormy Times.
EU innovation performance continues to improve in spite of challenges23/09/2022 12:38:00
The Commission yesterday published the 2022 edition of the European Innovation Scoreboard, which reveals that the EU's innovation performance has grown by about 10% since 2015.
Declaration of Leaders’ Summit on Global Food Security23/09/2022 11:33:00
We, the leaders of the Governments of Spain, and the United States of America, the African Union, the European Union, Colombia, Germany, Indonesia, Nigeria, having met on September 20, 2022, affirm our commitment to act with urgency, at scale and in concert, to respond to the urgent food security and nutrition needs of hundreds of millions of people around the world.
State Aid: Commission approves up to €5.2 billion of public support by thirteen Member States for the second Important Project of Common European Interest in the hydrogen value chain23/09/2022 09:25:00
The Commission has approved, under EU State aid rules, a second Important Project of Common European Interest (‘IPCEI') to support research and innovation, first industrial deployment and construction of relevant infrastructure in the hydrogen value chain.
EU-Australia: Council adopts decision for the conclusion of a framework agreement22/09/2022 16:33:00
The Council yesterday adopted a decision on the conclusion of the framework agreement between the European Union and its member states, and Australia.
CETA turns 5: a privileged partnership for sustainable growth and secure supplies22/09/2022 15:25:00
Yesterday marked the fifth anniversary of the provisional application of the EU-Canada Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA). CETA is a central pillar of the political, trade and economic partnership between the EU and Canada.
Non-transposition of EU legislation: Commission takes action to ensure complete and timely transposition of EU directives22/09/2022 14:33:00
The Commission is adopting a package of infringement decisions due to the absence of communication by Member States of measures taken to transpose EU directives into national law (referred to as ‘non-communication infringements').