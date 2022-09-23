EU announces historic €715 million for the Global Fund to save millions of lives from AIDS, tuberculosis and malaria

The European Commission recently (21 September 2022) announced a new record €715 million from the EU budget to the Global Fund for the period 2023-2025 at the Fund's Seventh Replenishment Conference, hosted by US President Biden in New York. Together with the pledges from EU Member States, Team Europe confirms its strong commitment to the Global Fund with a total contribution of more than €4 billion for the period 2023-2025. The Global Fund, an international partnership to fight AIDS, tuberculosis and malaria, has already saved 50 million lives in the last 20 years. The new contribution is in addition to the €150 million made available this year from the EU budget for the Global Fund's COVID-19 Response Mechanism (C19RM) to help countries cover the costs of personal protective equipment, diagnostic tests and therapeutics.

Announcing the EU's new pledge for the period 2023-2025, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen recently said:

“After joining forces to fight COVID19, we need to get back on track to defeat other deadly diseases. The Global Fund to fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria is helping to save millions of lives. This is why we will increase the EU's contribution to the Global Fund to €715 million. This will be a lifeline for millions more and will help deliver better health for all”.

Commissioner for International Partnerships, Jutta Urpilainen, added:

“The EU has been a strong supporter of the Global Fund since it was set up in 2002 and we are massively stepping up in the next years with this historic 30% increase in our contribution. We are helping the world get back on track in the fight against three deadly diseases and strengthen health systems to better respond to future pandemics and other illnesses. The EU's commitment to better health for all will be further demonstrated in our upcoming EU Global Health Strategy, as part of the Global Gateway, which will be launched later in the Autumn.”

Building a healthier, more equitable world

The Global Fund seeks to raise at least US$18 billion for the period 2023-2025 to save 20 million lives, avert more than 450 million infections, cut the death rate from HIV, TB and malaria by 64% and build a healthier, more equitable world.

Of the US$18 billion, US$6 billion would be invested in strengthening health systems and community networks. This would significantly enhance the Fund's role in supporting the efforts of countries to build more people-centred and integrated systems for health, better able to prevent, detect and respond to infectious disease threats.