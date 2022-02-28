EU News
|Printable version
EU at UN Environment Assembly: seeking to secure launch of negotiations for global agreement on plastics
Commissioner Sinkevičius is representing the European Union at the fifth session of the United Nations Environment Assembly (UNEA-5) taking place from 28 February to 2 March in Nairobi, Kenya. In an alliance with partners from all continents, the EU will seek to secure the launch of negotiations for a new legally binding global agreement on plastics. The EU will also aim to create a Science-Policy Panel for Chemicals, Waste and Pollution, to reinforce scientific advice to the global community in a similar way as the Inter-governmental Panel on Climate Change. A final objective will be to reach an agreement on a definition of the concept of nature-based solutions, decisive ahead of COP15 under the Convention on Biological Diversity.
Commissioner for Environment, Oceans and Fisheries Virginijus Sinkevičius recently said:
“Our planet faces the triple crisis of climate change, biodiversity loss and pollution. The EU is not only addressing it at home, but is building alliances on the international stage as we need to tackle these global challenges together. I am going to Kenya to secure key EU priorities, especially launching the negotiations for a new global agreement on plastics. We already have over 140 partners on board and I am confident the international community will step up. Collectively we can have real impact and that is what I am hoping for at the UN Environment Assembly.”
Aiming for milestone in addressing global plastic pollution
The EU's key negotiating objectives include:
- Establishing an international negotiating committee for a legally binding global agreement on plastics. The EU aims for an agreement that takes a circular, life-cycle approach to plastics as outlined in the Circular Economy Action Plan. Given the global nature of plastic pollution, only coordinated efforts at global level are an effective way to address this problem.
- Creating a Science-Policy Panel for Chemicals, Waste and Pollution, which will provide similar support in dealing with these problems as the IPCC, IPBES and IRP provide, respectively, to climate, biodiversity and natural resource policies.
- Defining and promoting nature-based solutions. Nature–based solutions are actions to protect, sustainably manage, and restore natural and modified ecosystems. They simultaneously provide environmental, social and economic benefits and help build resilience. Currently, the lack of an internationally agreed definition of nature–based solutions hampers progress in various negotiation processes and can lead to ‘greenwashing' and wrong classification of activities. The EU will be working for a common definition which would facilitate discussions at COP15 and in other UN settings, such as the UN Climate Convention.
The conference should provide guidance to other global processes, such as climate negotiations, negotiations on the post-2020 Global Biodiversity Framework (COP15) and post-2020 chemicals and waste framework, seeking to stimulate ambitious outcomes.
EU side events on pollution, nature and resources
Next to the negotiations, a number of side events will be organised including the Commission's event on ‘A 'zero pollution ambition' to protect nature and people' on 1 March. It will focus on actions and approaches to further strengthen pollution reduction action as a contribution to nature protection and well-being. Commissioner Sinkevičius and Executive Director of UNEP, Inger Andersen, will deliver keynote speeches. Live streaming is available here.
Commissioner Sinkevičius will also attend the Second High-Level Meeting of the Global Alliance on Circular Economy and Resource Efficiency (GACERE) on March 2, focusing on Circular economy in the post-2020 Global Biodiversity Framework to be agreed at the COP15 Biodiversity Conference later this year.
Click here for the full press release
Latest News from
EU News
Statement by President von der Leyen on further measures to respond to the Russian invasion of Ukraine28/02/2022 16:33:00
Statement given yesterday by President von der Leyen on further measures to respond to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
Joint Statement on further restrictive economic measures28/02/2022 15:25:00
Joint Statement given recently (26 February 2022) on further restrictive economic measures.
Russia’s military aggression against Ukraine: EU imposes sanctions against President Putin and Foreign Minister Lavrov and adopts wide ranging individual and economic sanctions28/02/2022 14:33:00
The EU recently (25 February 2022) decided to sanction Vladimir Putin, President of the Russian Federation and Sergey Lavrov, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation.
European Commission launches €3.2 billion investment package to advance sustainable connectivity in the Western Balkans28/02/2022 13:25:00
The European Commission recently (25 February 2022) unveiled a substantial €3.2 billion investment package to support 21 transport, digital, climate and energy connectivity projects in the Western Balkans.
Council adopts its position on the corporate sustainability reporting directive (CSRD)28/02/2022 11:33:00
The Council agreed its position (‘general approach’) on the European Commission proposal for a corporate sustainability reporting directive (CSRD). This draft directive will complement the European sustainable finance strategy.
COVID-19 and rail transport: Council extends measures adopted in 202028/02/2022 10:38:00
Given that the COVID-19 pandemic continues to affect the level of rail traffic, the Council extended until 30 June 2022 the emergency measures put in place in October 2020 to mitigate the impact of the pandemic on the sector.
Taxation: Council reviews list of non-cooperative countries for tax purposes28/02/2022 09:25:00
The EU continues to promote fair tax competition and address harmful tax practices.
Opening remarks by President von der Leyen at the joint press conference with President Michel and President Macron following the Special meeting of the European Council of 24 February 202225/02/2022 16:33:00
Opening remarks given by President von der Leyen at the joint press conference with President Michel and President Macron following the Special meeting of the European Council of 24 February 2022.
Joint statement by the members of the European Council25/02/2022 15:25:00
Joint statement given yesterday by the members of the European Council.
Remarks by President Michel at the joint press conference with Commission President von der Leyen and NATO Secretary-General Stoltenberg25/02/2022 14:33:00
Remarks given yesterday by President Michel at the joint press conference with Commission President von der Leyen and NATO Secretary-General Stoltenberg.