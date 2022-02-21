EU News
|Printable version
EU challenges China at the WTO to defend its high-tech sector
The European Union is filing a case against China at the World Trade Organization (WTO) for restricting EU companies from going to a foreign court to protect and use their patents.
China severely restricts EU companies with rights to key technologies (such as 3G, 4G and 5G) from protecting these rights when their patents are used illegally or without appropriate compensation by, for example, Chinese mobile phone manufacturers. The patent holders that do go to court outside China often face significant fines in China, putting them under pressure to settle for licensing fees below market rates.
This Chinese policy is extremely damaging to innovation and growth in Europe, effectively depriving European technology companies of the possibility to exercise and enforce the rights that give them a technological edge.
Valdis Dombrovskis, Executive Vice-President and Commissioner for Trade, recently said:
"We must protect the EU's vibrant high-tech industry, an engine for innovation that ensures our leading role in developing future innovative technologies. EU companies have a right to seek justice on fair terms when their technology is used illegally. That is why we are launching WTO consultations today.”
Since August 2020, Chinese courts have been issuing decisions – known as “anti-suit injunctions” – to exert pressure on EU companies with high-tech patents and to prevent them from rightfully protecting their technologies. Chinese courts also use the threat of heavy fines to deter European companies from going to foreign courts.
This has left European high-tech companies at a significant disadvantage when fighting for their rights. Chinese manufacturers request these anti-suit injunctions to benefit from cheaper or even free access to European technology.
The EU has raised this issue with China on a number of occasions in an attempt to find a solution, to no avail. As the Chinese actions are, according to the EU, inconsistent with the WTO Agreement on Trade-Related Aspects of Intellectual Property Rights (TRIPS), the EU has requested consultations at the WTO.
Next steps
The dispute settlement consultations that the EU has requested are the first step in WTO dispute settlement proceedings. If they do not lead to a satisfactory solution within 60 days, the EU can request the WTO to set up a panel to rule on the matter.
Click here for the full press release
Latest News from
EU News
Speech by President von der Leyen at the Munich Security Conference 202221/02/2022 16:33:00
Speech given recently (19 February 2022) by President von der Leyen at the Munich Security Conference 2022.
Ukraine: EU delivers emergency civil protection assistance21/02/2022 15:25:00
Following a request from the Government of Ukraine for emergency assistance due to the threat of further escalation, the European Commission is coordinating the delivery of essential supplies to support the civilian population via the EU Civil Protection Mechanism.
Statement by President von der Leyen at the joint press conference on the global mRNA technology transfer hub21/02/2022 14:33:00
Statement given recently (18 February 2022) by President von der Leyen at the joint press conference on the global mRNA technology transfer hub.
Statement by President von der Leyen at the joint press conference following the 6th European Union-African Union Summit21/02/2022 13:25:00
Statement given recently (18 February 2022) by President von der Leyen at the joint press conference following the 6th European Union-African Union Summit.
Closing speech by President von der Leyen at the 6th European Union-African Union Summit21/02/2022 12:33:00
Closing speech given recently (18 February 2022) by President von der Leyen at the 6th European Union-African Union Summit.
Humanitarian aid: €294.2 million for people in need in East and Southern Africa18/02/2022 09:25:00
The Commission has allocated €294.2 million in humanitarian funding to assist vulnerable populations in East and Southern Africa in 2022.
Statement by President von der Leyen with Czech Prime Minister Fiala17/02/2022 16:33:00
Statement given by President von der Leyen with Czech Prime Minister Fiala.
Keynote speech by Commissioner Wojciechowski at the 7th EU-Africa business forum17/02/2022 15:25:00
Keynote speech given yesterday by Commissioner Wojciechowski at the 7th EU-Africa business forum.
Speech at the Europe-Africa Business Forum (EABF) High Level side event on Circular Economy17/02/2022 14:33:00
Speech given yesterday at the Europe-Africa Business Forum (EABF) High Level side event on Circular Economy.