EU News
|Printable version
EU Cohesion Policy: €155.7 million for a just climate transition in Sweden
Thanks to the Just Transition Fund (JTF) Programme adopted by the Commission, Sweden will receive €155.7 million in EU grants to support the country's efforts to achieve climate neutrality by 2045 and alleviate the impact of the climate transition. Sweden will mobilise a total investment of €311.5 million to help making sure that this transition will not leave anyone behind in the local economy and society.
Executive Vice-President for the European Green Deal, Frans Timmermans, yesterday said:
“Sweden's aim to be climate neutral five years ahead of the EU target is truly commendable. The faster we transition to climate neutrality, the better we can mitigate the impacts of the climate crisis. The support from the Just Transition Fund agreed in this plan will help Sweden meet its targets in an inclusive and fair way, offering new perspectives to workers in the country's most industry-heavy regions.”
Commissioner for Cohesion and Reforms, Elisa Ferreira, yesterday said:
“Industrial counties of Sweden produce a significant part of the country's greenhouse gases. With the adoption of the Just Transition Fund, we are helping Sweden curb the emissions while protecting the local population against its negative economic and social consequences.”
The JTF support will help Swedish industry transition to climate neutrality, while maintaining competitiveness and sustaining economic and employment levels in the counties of Norrbotten, Västerbotten and Gotland. As industrial emissions account for 32% of Sweden's total greenhouse gas emissions, the transformation of the steel, mineral and metals industry, main greenhouse emitters, will have an important socio-economic impact. The JTF will help alleviate this impact by investing in research and innovation and in the retraining and reskilling of workers.
Because of the scale of the decarbonisation challenge, the JTF will also support targeted investments to reduce greenhouse gas emissions in activities covered by the Emissions Trading System, such as steel and cement production. These investments are essential to maintain jobs in these sectors and will ensure that the emissions will be significantly reduced, in line with the requirements of the JTF Regulation.
Finally, €9 million of the JTF will contribute to the increased capacity of Gotland's electricity grid. A strengthened electricity grid on the island of Gotland as well as an increased share of renewable electricity generation are prerequisites for the conversion of the cement plant in the county.
Click here for the full press release
Latest News from
EU News
Commission helps resume trade in European pork and poultry to the Republic of Korea06/09/2022 10:25:00
As a result of intense high-level engagement between the European Commission and the Republic of Korea, EU countries can, as of yesterday, export pork and poultry to the Republic of Korea more easily.
Statement by Commissioner Gentiloni following the G7 agreement on a price cap on Russian oil exports05/09/2022 15:25:00
Statement given recently (02 September 2022) by Commissioner Gentiloni following the G7 agreement on a price cap on Russian oil exports.
EU contest for young translators: schools can now enrol05/09/2022 13:25:00
Secondary schools in all EU countries can now enrol for Juvenes Translatores, the European Commission's annual translation contest.
COVID-19: Commission rallies Member States to prepare for autumn and winter05/09/2022 09:25:00
The Commission is proposing concrete measures to avoid a surge of COVID-19 cases in the upcoming autumn and winter season.
InvestEU in Germany: EIF and KfW Capital support female Green Generation Fund for sustainable startups02/09/2022 15:25:00
The Green Generation Fund (GGF) founded by Manon Littek and Janna Ensthaler has raised €100 million for investments in innovative food tech and green tech startups.
European Health Union: Statement by Commissioner Stella Kyriakides on the authorisation of the first COVID-19 variant-adapted booster vaccines02/09/2022 13:25:00
The European Medicines Agency (EMA) yesterday gave a positive opinion on the first two variant-adapted COVID-19 booster vaccines: Comirnaty and Spikevax, by BioNTech-Pfizer and Moderna respectively.
Poland: EU opens medical evacuations hub to facilitate transfers of Ukrainian patients02/09/2022 12:33:00
The Commissioner for Crisis Management, Janez Lenarčič, was yesterday in Poland to officially open the new EU Medevac Hub for medical evacuations of Ukrainian patients together with Ministers of Health from Poland and Ukraine.
EU investment screening and export control rules effectively safeguard EU security02/09/2022 12:25:00
Foreign investment screening and export controls play a critical role in safeguarding European security and public order.
InvestEU in Germany: EIB supports social and affordable housing in Hanover with €60 million02/09/2022 09:25:00
The European Investment Bank (EIB), backed by the new InvestEU programme, is lending €60 million to the municipal housing provider hanova.