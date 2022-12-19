EU News
EU Cohesion Policy: €223.8 million for a just climate transition in Portugal
Portugal will receive more than €223.8 million under the Just Transition Fund (JTF) following hte recent (15 December 2022) adoption of three multi-fund programmes that include the Territorial Just Transition Plans (TJTPs). This EU support will help deliver a just climate transition in the Portuguese Just Transition regions of Alentejo Litoral and Médio Tejo and the city of Matosinhos.
This decision closes the adoption of all the 11 programmes that will operationalise €22.6 billion Cohesion Policy's investments in Portugal in 2021-2027 to support a territorially balanced, fair, green and digital economy.
Portugal has recently closed three of the largest CO2-emitting plants in the country: two coal-fired power plants in Sines (Alentejo Litoral) and Médio Tejo, and the oil refinery in Matosinhos.
Economic diversification in Alentejo Litoral
In Alentejo Litoral, the JTF will diversify the local economy by supporting research and innovation in small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) active in renewable energy, agri-food and tourism, and by investing in local sustainable mobility.
The Fund is expected to create around 200 new jobs and will support the professional reorientation of workers in the region affected by the closure of the power plant through training and up- and reskilling activities. The JTF will also provide assistance for self-employment and innovative entrepreneurship.
Boosting the socio-economic development of Médio Tejo
In Médio Tejo, the JTF will boost economic diversification by supporting SMEs with innovative entrepreneurship, research and new technologies in emerging green sectors.
The JTF will also support the training of 420 workers in the region affected by the ongoing energy transition to acquire new qualifications and find new jobs.
Improving the economic development in Matosinhos
In Matosinhos, in the Metropolitan Area of Porto, the JTF will support the establishment of a new innovation hub with a particular focus on sustainable mobility, clean energy, advance manufacturing and marine economy.
Bringing sustainable public transport to this hub will also be among the priorities of the JTF investments in this territory.
Moreover, the economy will be diversified by helping local SMEs affected by the closure of the refinery to adapt their business model.
The JTF is expected to create 150 new jobs in the supported SMEs and will reskill and train 170 long-term unemployed people.
