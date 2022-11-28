EU News
EU Cohesion Policy: €459 million for a just climate transition in Slovakia
The Commission has adopted the Territorial Just Transition Plan (TJTP) for Slovakia setting the strategy for the investment of €459 million allocated to the country from the Just Transition Fund (JTF). These funds will support a fair transition towards climate neutrality in Slovakia's most vulnerable regions.
The Fund will help Slovakia's phasing out from coal extraction and coal-fired electric power generation by 2023. In particular, it will support a fair transition for the country's metals and chemicals industries in the Upper Nitra, Košice and Banská Bystrica regions.
Trenčín /Upper Nitra region: new jobs and enhancing energy efficiency
Trenčín /Upper Nitra is the only coal mining region in Slovakia. The mining of lignite and its burning at the Novaky Power plant are to be phased out by 2023. The JTF will help creating new job opportunities for the workers in the coal sector, their families and the young people who want to live and work in the region. Funds will also support energy efficiency measures for public buildings and innovative solutions for renewable energy.
Košice region: new skills and new jobs in green sectors
This region heavily depends on industries responsible for very high greenhouse gas emissions (GHG) and thus has the largest decarbonisation potential in Slovakia. Technological changes in the steel industry are necessary to help the country meeting its climate targets. The JTF will help re- and upskilling around 2,400 workers in the steel industry. The fund will also create new job opportunities in the green sectors in renewable energies, energy storage, and upgrading district heating networks entailing energy savings.
Banská Bystrica region: energy efficiency and geothermal energy
Banská Bystrica is one of Slovakia's least developed regions while several districts depend on industries with very high GHG. The JTF will help increasing the energy efficiency in public buildings and the use of geothermal energy resources, as well as lifelong learning for workers and support for vocational schools.
Click here for the full press release
