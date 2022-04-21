EU News
|Printable version
EU cohesion policy: Commission adopts €20 billion Partnership Agreement with Germany for 2021-2027
The Commission recently (19 April 2022) adopted its Partnership Agreement with Germany, laying down Germany's investment strategy for more than €20 billion in cohesion funding for the period 2021-2027. The cohesion funds will continue to support German regions in promoting economic, social and territorial cohesion, supporting key EU priorities such as the green and digital transition. The funds will contribute to the country's competitive, innovative and sustainable growth.
The Partnership Agreement covers 3 cohesion policy funds: the European Regional and Development Fund – ERDF; the European Social Fund Plus – ESF+; the Just Transition Fund – JTF; as well as the European Maritime Fisheries and Aquaculture Fund – EMFAF.
The Partnership Agreement with Germany paves the way for 52 operational programmes to start implementation on the ground: 31 regional, 2 national and 19 INTERREG programmes. Each of the 16 federal states (“Bundesland”) in Germany manages a separate ERDF and ESF+ programme, with the exception of Lower Saxony, which has opted for a combined ERDF/ESF+ programme. Moreover, two programmes will be implemented at the federal level: the EMFAF programme and a separate nation-wide ESF+ programme.
The new Partnership Agreement also covers the eligibility and implementation of the JTF in the regions which are most negatively impacted by the climate transition.
Finally, the Partnership Agreement reflects Germany's strong commitment to the coordinated use of the cohesion policy funds with the Recovery and Resilience Facility.
A greener economy
Priority will be given to strategic investments in energy efficiency and the reduction of carbon emissions to achieve climate neutrality in Germany by 2045. Support will also go towards climate change adaptation, including funding for flood protection, urban mobility initiatives, environmental protection and pollution reduction. Finally, almost 6% of the ERDF will contribute to the protection of biodiversity. Germany intends to use over half of its EMFAF budget to support environmental objectives.
More research and innovation
Germany has planned to dedicate 30% of its investments from the Partnership Agreement to support research and innovation in enterprises, digitalisation, increased competitiveness and smart specialisation.
More social cohesion
Germany will strongly promote social cohesion, with more than 30% of overall funds being allocated to this goal. In particular, the ESF+ will support inclusive and high-quality vocational education and training, including apprenticeships, as well as lifelong learning. It will also support the development of socially inclusive services, such as improving the employability of disadvantaged groups and creating assisting services for older people like care and companionship services. Moreover, the funds will help the workforce and businesses in growing more resilient by supporting investments in upskilling and reskilling to create a climate-neutral, more digital and inclusive society. Particular attention will be given to measures in the field of social inclusion, for example combatting child poverty and the integration of migrants and refugees, including those fleeing the Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Involving local citizens in developing projects on the ground
5% of investments will be dedicated to territorial development instruments, aimed at developing integrated territorial strategies, especially in urban areas. In particular, the Land Saxony-Anhalt is engaging local action groups to design and deliver strategies, decision-making and resource allocation and thereby strengthen deprived rural and urban areas. Ten German Länder will support “Fisheries Local Action Groups” within the EMFAF programme, which will support the resilience and local initiative of coastal and inland communities dependent on fisheries and aquaculture.
Click here for the full press release
Latest News from
EU News
Statement by Commissioner Mariya Gabriel on support to artists, cultural professionals and culture organisations impacted by the Russian war against Ukraine and for the protection of cultural heritage21/04/2022 15:25:00
Statement given by Commissioner Mariya Gabriel on support to artists, cultural professionals and culture organisations impacted by the Russian war against Ukraine and for the protection of cultural heritage.
Remarks by President Charles Michel at the press conference following his meeting with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv21/04/2022 14:33:00
Remarks given yesterday by President Charles Michel at the press conference following his meeting with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv.
Keynote Video Message by Commissioner Kyriakides to the Cell and Gene Meeting on the Mediterranean- Alliance for Regenerative Medicine21/04/2022 13:25:00
Keynote Video Message given yesterday by Commissioner Kyriakides to the Cell and Gene Meeting on the Mediterranean- Alliance for Regenerative Medicine.
Opening Remarks by Commissioner Kyriakides during the Structural Dialogue with the European Parliament Committee on the Environment, Public Health and Food Safety21/04/2022 11:33:00
Opening Remarks given yesterday by Commissioner Kyriakides during the Structural Dialogue with the European Parliament Committee on the Environment, Public Health and Food Safety.
State aid: Commission approves €20 billion German scheme to support companies in context of Russia's invasion of Ukraine20/04/2022 15:25:00
The European Commission has approved an up to €20 billion German scheme to support companies active in all sectors in the context of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
State aid: Commission approves €836 million Polish scheme to support agricultural sector in context of Russia's invasion of Ukraine20/04/2022 13:25:00
The European Commission has approved a €836 million (PLN 3.9 billion) Polish scheme to support the agricultural sector in the context of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Ukraine: EU boosts humanitarian aid with additional €50 million20/04/2022 11:25:00
As heavy fighting and missile strikes continue to destroy critical civilian infrastructure, humanitarian needs in Ukraine remain extremely high.
EU-UK relations: European Union ensures continued supply of medicines to Northern Ireland, as well as Cyprus, Ireland and Malta12/04/2022 16:33:00
The European Commission welcomes the swift adoption by the Council of the proposals to ensure the continued long-term supply of medicines from Great Britain to Northern Ireland and to address outstanding supply concerns in Cyprus, Ireland and Malta – markets that have been historically supplied through or by Great Britain.