EU Cohesion policy: Commission announces the winners of the REGIOSTARS Awards 2022
The Commission yesterday announced the winners of the 2022 REGIOSTARS Awards for the best Cohesion Policy supported projects in the EU. To celebrate the Awards' 15th anniversary, 15 projects were nominated among finalists and winners of the past editions. A group of young journalists made short documentaries on how the projects have evolved since their REGIOSTARS nominations.
After a public vote, Commissioner for Cohesion and Reforms, Elisa Ferreira presented the awards to the winners at a ceremony in Evora, Portugal:
- The first place went to the ‘rehabilitation and restoration' project of Cittadella Gozo, in Malta. The project restored and rehabilitated internal structures in the walls of the ancient and fortified city. Today, thanks to the new visitor centre and better accessibility, this impressive landmark will attract more tourists than ever, exploiting its potential to the fullest.
- The second place was attributed to an e-Schools pilot project. This project provided ICT equipment and digital education tools to 151 primary and secondary schools in Croatia. It helped 10% of the country's schools raising their competencies in the areas of ICT for teaching and learning. With ongoing support and training for teachers and principals, the project's comprehensive approach ensured long-term sustainability.
- The third place went to ‘PICSA Sustainable Construction Programme in Andalusia'. This project helped reinvigorating the building sector in Andalusia, Spain, by introducing energy saving and more renewable energy in existing buildings. The project also improved the competitiveness of local construction companies and reduced energy poverty of low-income families.
Commission welcomes political agreement to launch IRIS², the Union's Secure Connectivity Programme18/11/2022 16:33:00
The Commission welcomes the political agreement reached yesterday between the European Parliament and EU Member States on the Union Secure Connectivity Programme 2023-2027 with a budget of €2.4 billion.
European Health Union: HERA secures up to 2 million doses of the monkeypox vaccine18/11/2022 15:25:00
The Commission's Health Preparedness and Response Authority (HERA), yesterday signed a Joint Procurement Framework contract with the company Bavarian Nordic, for the supply of up to 2 million doses of the monkeypox vaccine in the course of 2023 and 2024.
Council and European Parliament agree on boosting secure communications with a new satellite system18/11/2022 14:33:00
The Council and the European Parliament yesterday reached a provisional agreement on a regulation establishing the EU's secure connectivity programme for the period 2023-2027.
Data on antimicrobial resistance (AMR): use of antibiotics in the EU decreases but more needs to be done18/11/2022 13:25:00
On the eve of European Antibiotics Awareness Day (EAAD), a pan-European survey on antimicrobial resistance shows that half of Europeans still incorrectly believe that antibiotics kill viruses.
European Innovation Council Fund: first equity investments for a total of €190 million under Horizon Europe18/11/2022 12:38:00
The EIC Fund – the equity investment arm of the European Innovation Council (EIC), which is a key component of the New European Innovation Agenda to identify, develop and scale up deep tech innovations, has taken 35 investment decisions, the first batch under Horizon Europe.
Pushed to its limits, the EU’s long-term budget urgently needs to be revised18/11/2022 11:33:00
MEPs push for a reform of the EU budget to respond more effectively to evolving needs, address funding gaps, increase flexibility and the capacity to respond in a crisis.
Commission proposes action to fully harness the potential of algae in Europe for healthier diets, lower CO2 emissions, and addressing water pollution16/11/2022 10:25:00
The Commission yesterday adopted the Communication ‘Towards a strong and sustainable EU algae sector', a pioneering initiative to unlock the potential of algae in the European Union.
The EU and International Partners launch ground-breaking Just Energy Transition Partnership with Indonesia16/11/2022 09:25:00
President of Indonesia Joko Widodo, President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen on behalf of the EU, and leaders of the International Partners Group (IPG), co-led by the United States and Japan, and including Canada, Denmark, France, Germany, Italy, Norway, and the United Kingdom, yesterday launched a Just Energy Transition Partnership (JETP) with Indonesia during the Partnership for Global Infrastructure and Investment (PGII) event at the G20 Summit, taking place on 15-16 November 2022 in Bali.
Indonesia and International Partners Secure Groundbreaking Climate Targets and Associated Financing15/11/2022 16:33:00
Today, at the Partnership for Global Infrastructure and Investment (PGII) event at the G20 Summit, President Joko Widodo of Indonesia and leaders of the International Partners Group (IPG) of likeminded countries, co-led by the United States and Japan, and including Canada, Denmark, the European Union, France, Germany, Italy, Norway, and the United Kingdom, launched a Just Energy Transition Partnership (JETP) developed with Indonesia during its G20 Presidency.
Joint Statement by the Government of the Republic of Indonesia and International Partners Group members on the Indonesia Just Energy Transition Plan15/11/2022 15:25:00
Joint Statement by the Government of the Republic of Indonesia (GOI) and the Governments of Japan, the United States of America, Canada, the Kingdom of Denmark, the European Union, the Republic of France, the Federal Republic of Germany, the Republic of Italy, Norway, United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland (together the “International Partners Group” or IPG).