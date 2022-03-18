EU News
|Printable version
EU cohesion policy: More than 1.5 million EU-funded projects accessible in new public platform
At the start of the 8th Cohesion Forum, the Commission yesterday launched ‘Kohesio', a public online platform gathering all the information on over 1.5 million projects in all 27 Member States financed by the European Regional Development Fund (ERDF), the Cohesion Fund and the European Social Fund (ESF) since 2014. It is the first time that such a comprehensive platform of project data, that will be available in all EU languages, is created and made available to all. Setting it up required a close cooperation with managing authorities in the different Member States or regions, as cohesion projects are managed by national and regional authorities.
Commissioner for Cohesion and Reforms, Elisa Ferreira, yesterday said:
“Kohesio offers a comprehensive set of information as never before to discover how cohesion policy helps strengthen our Union. Thanks to Kohesio, cohesion policy becomes even more open and transparent. With only a few clicks anyone can discover exactly how the EU invests in our regions and cities to foster convergence and economic, social and territorial cohesion. This new tool complements the Cohesion Report, that was published last month, and the Cohesion Open Data platform. Cohesion policy funded projects will have no secrets!”
Commissioner for Jobs and Social Rights, Nicolas Schmit, added:
“EU funds can make a real difference for everyone in the EU, and in particular for those who need our support most. The European Social Fund supports people in finding jobs, it helps workers and companies acquire the skills needed for a fair, green and digital recovery, and it strengthens social inclusion. Cohesion funds can also support Member States in helping those who flee the Russian invasion of Ukraine. The new platform tells the stories behind many EU-funded projects that invest in people and regions.”
A useful tool for everyone
The Kohesio platform makes the information held by managing authorities available to all. With an impressive wealth of data, it shows the crucial contribution of cohesion policy to the economic, territorial and social cohesion of the EU's regions, as well as to the green and digital transitions, through the implementation and funding of a wide variety of policy priorities in the Member States. It also encourages the identification and exchanges of best practices between different regions and Member States.
Here is what Kohesio can offer:
- Standardised data on 1.5 million projects from the 2014-2020 funding period, including links to the respective programmes and funds;
- Standardised data on the 500,000 project beneficiaries and the state of implementation of the projects;
- Data covering more than 300 operational programmes in all 27 Member States;
- An interactive map allowing to retrieve the data geographically;
- All information to be translated in all EU languages.
Some examples of cohesion projects on Kohesio
Kohesio will help users explore how ERDF supports the creation of a community-based digital platform in France. It will also inform about the ESF-funded YouthReach scheme project in Ireland that supports young people who left school early to bounce back and take their first successful steps toward employment. Between 2014 and 2020 alone, the scheme has reached out 14 000 young people. Finally, Kohesio can show how the Cohesion Fund contributes to improve railway connections in Czechia.
Next steps
In cooperation with the Managing Authorities, selected by Member States to manage cohesion funding, the Commission will continue developing the Kohesio platform to include projects from the new programming period 2021-2027. In the coming months the platform will be available in all EU official languages.
Click here for the full press release
Latest News from
EU News
Member States agree to reduce persistent organic pollutants in waste18/03/2022 16:33:00
Environment ministers endorsed the Council’s mandate to negotiate an agreement with the European Parliament on a regulation that aims to further restrict the presence of persistent organic pollutants (POPs) in waste.
Sustainable batteries: member states ready to start negotiations with Parliament18/03/2022 15:25:00
The Council yesterday adopted a general approach on a proposal for a regulation to strengthen EU legislation on batteries and waste batteries.
Enforcing sanctions against listed Russian and Belarussian oligarchs: Commission's “Freeze and Seize” Task Force steps up work with international partners18/03/2022 14:33:00
The European Commission's ‘Freeze and Seize' Task Force, set up to ensure EU-level coordination to implement sanctions against listed Russian and Belarussian oligarchs, has now stepped up its action at international level.
Press statement – Environment Council – 17 March 202218/03/2022 13:25:00
Press statement – Environment Council – 17 March 2022.
The European Investment Fund and Resilience Partners will continue to support growth in SMEs through the launch of Resilience Partners Fund II18/03/2022 12:38:00
The European Investment Fund (EIF) and Resilience Partners, a private debt firm, have partnered to provide financing support and flexibility to high-growth Spanish and European SMEs.
Ukraine: Council adopts negotiating mandate to unlock additional support under the home affairs funds18/03/2022 10:38:00
EU ambassadors recently (16 March 2022) agreed the Council’s negotiating mandate on a proposal to amend the 2014-2020 home affairs funds and 2021-2027 asylum, migration and integration fund.
Ukraine: Council approves swift release of cohesion resources to help refugees18/03/2022 09:25:00
The Council yesterday endorsed a legislative proposal that will mobilise cohesion policy funding to assist refugees fleeing Russia’s military aggression.
Yemen: Commission pledges €154 million for conflict-affected people17/03/2022 16:33:00
The European Commission yesterday announced €154 million for 2022 to support those most in need in Yemen at the high-level pledging event for Yemen co-hosted by the United Nations, Sweden and Switzerland.
Capital Markets Union: Commission proposes simpler rules to make settlement in EU financial markets safer and more efficient17/03/2022 15:25:00
The European Commission yesterday proposed changes to the Central Securities Depositories Regulation to enhance the efficiency of the EU's settlement markets, while safeguarding financial stability.