EU News
|Printable version
EU counters steel subsidies resulting from export restrictions on raw materials and transnational subsidies from China
The EU yesterday imposed anti-subsidy duties on imports of stainless steel cold-rolled flat products originating in Indonesia and also India. With Indonesia at the forefront, the EU is countering the highly trade-distorting export restrictions on key raw materials – linked also to Chinese financing.
Additionally, the EU is taking action against preferential financing provided by China to Indonesia, as part of a complex subsidy arrangement designed for export to the EU. Without this remedial action, the EU's ability to produce stainless steel cold-rolled flat products essential for construction, energy equipment, infrastructure, consumer goods, and vehicles would be in jeopardy.
Valdis Dombrovskis, Commission Executive Vice-President, responsible for trade yesterday said:
“Today we are taking action to counter unfair state-sponsored subsidies in Indonesia and also India that directly hurt our workers and companies in this vital industrial sector. This is a flagship case, because in this investigation we are also addressing complex Chinese transnational subsidy schemes with third countries that directly threaten our industry. Subsidies involving export restrictions are among the most distortive because they massively bring down the cost of raw materials in the exporting country—and directly undermine fair competition with EU companies. This calls for our robust response to level the playing field, in line with WTO rules.”
While WTO members have the right to develop their steel industry and exploit their raw materials reserves, they cannot do so in contravention of international trade rules. The measures imposed on stainless steel cold-rolled flat products from India and Indonesia yesterday underscore the EU's determination to use trade defence instruments to their fullest extent to capture and counter new forms of trade distortive practices. The anti-subsidy duties have been set at 7.5% for India and 21% for Indonesia. They come on top of anti-dumping duties imposed in November 2021, which range between 13.9% and 35.3% for India, and between 10.2% and 20.2% for Indonesia. Combined, these duties bring the level of protection for the EU steel industry to above 40%, thereby countering the unfair advantage that these trade distortive practices give to the imported steel products from Indonesia and India.
Click here for the full press release
Latest News from
EU News
Yemen: Commission pledges €154 million for conflict-affected people17/03/2022 16:33:00
The European Commission yesterday announced €154 million for 2022 to support those most in need in Yemen at the high-level pledging event for Yemen co-hosted by the United Nations, Sweden and Switzerland.
Capital Markets Union: Commission proposes simpler rules to make settlement in EU financial markets safer and more efficient17/03/2022 15:25:00
The European Commission yesterday proposed changes to the Central Securities Depositories Regulation to enhance the efficiency of the EU's settlement markets, while safeguarding financial stability.
‘Fur Free Europe': Commission decides to register new European Citizens' Initiative on banning fur in the EU17/03/2022 14:33:00
The European Commission yesterday decided to register a European Citizens' Initiative entitled ‘Fur Free Europe'.
Council agrees on the Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM)17/03/2022 13:25:00
The Council recently (15 March 2022) reached agreement (general approach) on the Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM) regulation, which is one of the key elements of the European Union’s ‘Fit for 55’ package.
Statement by President von der Leyen on Intel's announcement of its investment plans in the EU17/03/2022 11:33:00
Statement given recently (15 March 2022) by President von der Leyen on Intel's announcement of its investment plans in the EU.
Russia’s military aggression against Ukraine: fourth EU package of sectoral and individual measures17/03/2022 10:33:00
Following up on the informal meeting of the EU heads of state and government on 10-11 March, the Council recently (15 March 2022) decided to impose a fourth package of economic and individual sanctions in respect of Russia’s military aggression against Ukraine.
Ukraine: EU agrees fourth package of restrictive measures against Russia16/03/2022 09:25:00
The European Commission yesterday welcomed the agreement by the Council to adopt a fourth package of restrictive measures against Russia in response to its brutal aggression against Ukraine and its people.
Press remarks by Commissioner Gentiloni at the Eurogroup press conference15/03/2022 16:33:00
Press remarks given yesterday by Commissioner Gentiloni at the Eurogroup press conference.
Member states adopt a general approach on an EU directive aiming to strengthen gender equality on corporate boards15/03/2022 15:25:00
Employment and social affairs ministers yesterday agreed a ‘general approach’ on proposed EU legislation aiming to improve the gender balance among non-executive directors of listed companies.
BNL BNP Paribas and the EIB Group: €470 million credit line to support businesses15/03/2022 14:33:00
The new operation being undertaken by BNL BNP Paribas and the EIB Group, which comprises the European Investment Bank (EIB) and the European Investment Fund (EIF), focuses on the real economy and is aimed at small and medium-sized enterprises (with fewer than 250 employees), which will represent at least 50%, and mid-caps (companies with fewer than 3 000 employees).