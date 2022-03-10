EU News
EU imposes restrictive measures on 160 individuals as a consequence of Russia’s military aggression against Ukraine
The Council yesterday decided to impose restrictive measures on an additional 160 individuals in respect of the ongoing unjustified and unprovoked Russian military aggression against Ukraine and of actions undermining or threatening the territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence of Ukraine.
Josep Borrell, High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy yesterday said:
We are adding today to our sanctions list further key individuals and their family members who have a significant economic role in supporting Putin’s regime, and benefit financially from the system. They are now subject to asset freeze and travel bans. Our message is clear: Those who enable the invasion of Ukraine pay a price for their actions.
The listed individuals and entity include:
- 14 oligarchs and prominent businesspeople involved in key economic sectors providing a substantial source of revenue to the Russian Federation – notably in the metallurgical, agriculture, pharmaceutical, telecom and digital industries -, as well as their family members. Yesterday's decision complements the listings of oligarchs involved in the oil, gas, banking, media and transport sectors, decided by the Council on 23 and 28 February 2022;
- 146 members of the Russian Federation Council, who ratified the government decisions of the ‘Treaty of Friendship, Cooperation and Mutual Assistance between the Russian Federation and the Donetsk People's Republic’ and the ‘Treaty of Friendship, Cooperation and Mutual Assistance between the Russian Federation and the Luhansk People’s Republic’.
Altogether, EU restrictive measures now apply to a total of 862 individuals and 53 entities. Those designated are subject to an asset freeze and EU citizens and companies are forbidden from making funds available to them. Natural persons are additionally subject to a travel ban, which prevents them from entering or transiting through EU territories.
Together with the sectoral measures targeting Belarus and Russia also adopted by the Council yesterday, these new listings close loopholes and consolidate existing measures as agreed by the EU to respond to Russia’s military aggression against Ukraine.
The European Union condemns in the strongest possible terms the Russian Federation’s unprovoked and unjustified military aggression against Ukraine, as well as the involvement of Belarus in this aggression.
The European Union demands that Russia immediately ceases its military actions, unconditionally withdraws all forces and military equipment from the entire territory of Ukraine and fully respects Ukraine’s territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence within its internationally recognised borders. The European Council calls on Russia and Russia-backed armed formations to respect international humanitarian law and stop their systematic information manipulation, including disinformation campaigns and cyber-attacks.
The use of force and coercion to change borders has no place in the 21st century. Tensions and conflict should be resolved exclusively through dialogue and diplomacy. The EU will continue cooperating closely with neighbours and reiterates its unwavering support for, and commitment to, the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Georgia and of the Republic of Moldova. It will continue strong coordination with partners and allies, within the UN, OSCE, NATO and the G7.
The relevant legal acts, including the names of the listed individuals and entity, have been published in the Official Journal of the EU.
- Official Journal of the EU, 9 March 2022
- Russia’s military aggression against Ukraine: EU agrees new sectoral measures targeting Belarus and Russia, press release 9 March 2022
- EU restrictive measures in response to the crisis in Ukraine
- European Council conclusions, 24 February 2022
- Ukraine: Declaration by the High Representative on behalf of the European Union on the invasion of Ukraine by armed forces of the Russian Federation, press release 24 February 2022
