EU News
|Printable version
EU institutions endorse declaration on digital rights and principles
On Thursday, EP President Metsola, EC President von der Leyen and Czech Prime Minister Fiala signed a joint declaration to promote a digital transition based on EU values.
In the joint declaration, the three institutions want to place people and EU values at the core of the digital transformation. More specifically, the declaration aims to provide guidance to policy makers when reflecting on their vision for the digital transformation and to serve as a reference point for businesses when deploying new technologies.
The European digital rights and principles, endorsed with this declaration, will complement existing rights, such as data protection, ePrivacy, and the Charter of Fundamental Rights.
Parliament, Council and the Commission agreed on common political commitments and rights in the context of the digital transformation, such as: using technology to unite people; safeguarding fundamental rights online; ensuring access to online public services; the right to disconnect; freedom to choose whether to use and interact with AI systems; access to safe technologies; privacy and control over personal data and promoting sustainable digital technologies.
After the declaration was signed, European Parliament President Roberta Metsola said "We want to make Europe fit for the digital age. This declaration puts our citizens at the heart of the digital transition and makes sure that our values also apply in the digital sphere”.
Background
The Commission proposed on 26 January 2022 a European declaration on digital rights and principles for the digital decade, as a follow-up to its communication on the "Digital compass 2030: a European way forward for the digital decade". It sets out the vision for a digitally transformed Europe by 2030 in line with European values. The EU’s ambition is to be digitally sovereign in an open and interconnected world that embraces empowered citizens and innovative businesses in a human-centred, inclusive, prosperous, and sustainable digital society.
The European Parliament has made several calls about establishing ethical principles that guide the EU’s approach to the digital transformation, as well as ensuring full compliance with fundamental rights such as data protection, the right to privacy, non-discrimination and gender equality, and with principles such as consumer protection, technological and net neutrality, trustworthiness and inclusiveness. It has also called for users’ rights to be protected more robustly, investment in digital skills , support for workers’ rights& nbsp;and mental health in the digital workspace, as well as the right to disconnect.
Latest News from
EU News
Council presidency and European Parliament reach provisional agreement to improve information exchange in terrorism cases16/12/2022 12:38:00
The Council Presidency and European Parliament representatives recently (14 December 2022) reached a provisional agreement on a regulation regarding digital information exchange in terrorism cases.
Commission welcomes the political agreement on new EU rules for pay transparency16/12/2022 10:38:00
The European Commission yesterday welcomed the political agreement reached between the European Parliament and the Council on the Directive on pay transparency measures.
Council approves conclusions calling for a renewed impetus towards the civilian Common Security and Defence Policy14/12/2022 09:25:00
In light of the changing geopolitical landscape, including the emergence or escalation of conflicts around the European Union and Russia’s unprovoked and unjustified war of aggression against Ukraine, the rise of revisionist actions and the persistence of instability and transnational threats, the Council highlights the significant contribution of the civilian Common Security and Defence Policy (CSDP) to international peace and stability.
InvestEU: Commission signs agreement with Nordic Investment Bank to unlock €480 million in green investments13/12/2022 16:33:00
The European Commission and the Nordic Investment Bank (NIB) yesterday signed an InvestEU guarantee agreement worth up to €114 million.
European Peace Facility: Council agrees €2 billion increase of the financial ceiling in 202313/12/2022 15:25:00
The Council yesterday reached a political agreement with a view to ensuring the financial sustainability of the European Peace Facility (EPF).
EU adopts new programmes in support to refugees and border management in Türkiye worth over €1.2 billion13/12/2022 14:33:00
The European Commission yesterday adopted a €220 million package to improve border control at Türkiye's Eastern border, bringing to €1.235 billion the total EU assistance adopted in 2022 to continue support to refugees in Türkiye -basic needs, assistance for the most vulnerable and socio-economic support – and for border management.
Vaccination: Council calls for combatting vaccine hesitancy and closer EU cooperation13/12/2022 13:25:00
EU ministers of health approved Council conclusions on vaccination as one of the most effective tools for preventing disease and improving public health.
European Green Deal: new rules agreed on applying the EU emissions trading system in the aviation sector13/12/2022 12:38:00
The Commission welcomes the deal reached last week between the European Parliament and the Council to help make the aviation sector ‘Fit for 55', setting in law its contribution to our target of reducing net greenhouse gas emissions by at least 55% by 2030.
Council updates its recommendation to screen for cancer13/12/2022 11:33:00
The Council proposes a new recommendation on cancer screening to bring down the mortality of cancer and cut the incidence of invasive cancers.
EU Cohesion Policy: €2.14 billion for a just climate transition in Romania13/12/2022 10:38:00
Thanks to the adoption of its Territorial Just Transition Plan (TJTP) Romania will receive €2.14 billion from the Just Transition Fund (JTF) to support a just climate transition to a more attractive and greener economy.