EU News
|Printable version
EU launches first ever overseas aid stockpile in Latin America and the Caribbean
Following his recent visit to Colombia, Commissioner for Crisis Management Janez Lenarčič is visiting Panama on the second leg of his stay in Latin America and the Caribbean. On the occasion, the Commissioner announced €153 million in humanitarian aid for the region as a whole for 2022.
Furthermore, in line with the recently announced European Humanitarian Response Capacity initiative, the first EU funded regional humanitarian stockpile to be based in Panama City was launched. Building on the success of rescEU in Europe, this overseas EU aid stockpile will be used to pre-position equipment such as shelter items, first aid kits, food and sanitation items to deliver them directly from the region when crises such as natural disasters occur. This is expected to greatly speed up aid delivery in one of the most disaster affected regions of the world and be supported by the new regional Copernicus data centre, a flagship initiative of the Global Gateway strategy.
Commissioner for Crisis Management, Janez Lenarčič, yesterday said:
“Several overlapping emergencies, increasingly combined by the disastrous effects of climate change, are resulting in complex humanitarian situation in Latin America and the Caribbean. Today, I am in Panama, albeit with a regional outlook, to express the EU's continued support to often forgotten and underfunded crises, set to aggravate even further with global impacts of the war in Ukraine. For this reason, we are releasing further funding and enhancing our response by opening the first EU regional humanitarian stockpile in Panama, a strategic point to efficiently deploy aid where it is most needed.”
EU funding will addresses urgent humanitarian needs across the region, among which those resulting from the Venezuelan crisis, food insecurity, exposure to natural hazards, transcontinental migration as well as the consequences of pervasive violence, conflict and forced displacement.
In this view, Commissioner also participated in the high level meeting of the Inter-Agency Coordination Platform for Refugees and Migrants from Venezuela, the so-called R4V, where the refugees and migrants needs assessments report has been issues; where the EU committed €77 million for this crisis.
Visit to Darien region of Panama
During his stay, the Commissioner is due to visit a reception centre for migrants in the area of Darien, one of the most dangerous migration routes in Latin America. The population influx reached record numbers in September 2022 with the arrival of up to 2,400 people per day, while projections remain very high. The EU is supporting UNICEF, UNHCR and IFRC to provide essential care to vulnerable refugees, asylum seekers and people on the move.
In view of further strengthening of relations, Commissioner Lenarčič inaugurated the new EU regional office for Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid operations and met with representatives of the Panamanian government as well as UN agencies and humanitarian organisations active in the field.
Click here for full press release
Latest News from
EU News
Competition: Second EU-US Joint Technology Competition Policy Dialogue consolidates international cooperation on competition policy and enforcement in technology sector14/10/2022 16:33:00
European Commission Executive Vice-President Margrethe Vestager, US Federal Trade Commission Chair Lina Khan and the Assistant Attorney General for Antitrust of the US Department of Justice Jonathan Kanter met yesterday in Brussels for the second meeting of the EU-US Joint Technology Competition Policy Dialogue (‘TCPD').
Eurobarometer survey highlights how Europeans interact with the financial services world14/10/2022 15:25:00
The European Commission yesterday published a Eurobarometer survey on how Europeans interact with the financial services world, in particular given its ever-increasing digitalisation and the development of sustainable finance.
Enforcing EU laws: delivering the benefits to citizens14/10/2022 13:25:00
The European Commission yesterday adopted a Communication on the enforcement of EU law, setting out its work to ensure that EU law is complied with and citizens and businesses can benefit from the same rights across the EU.
State aid: Commission approves €220 million Spanish measure to support COBRA in production of renewable hydrogen14/10/2022 12:38:00
The European Commission has approved, under EU State aid rules, a €220 million Spanish measure to support Cobra Instalaciones y Servicios, S.A. (‘COBRA') in the production of renewable hydrogen, with the aim of promoting its use in industrials sectors.
EU budget: EU accounts signed off the 15th year in a row14/10/2022 11:33:00
The Commission yesterday welcomed the decision of the European Court of Auditors (ECA) to give the EU annual accounts a clean bill of health, for the 15th year in a row.
Meeting between Bjoern Seibert and Andriy Yermak, head of the office of President Zelenskyy14/10/2022 10:38:00
The head of cabinet of President von der Leyen, Bjoern Seibert, and the head of the office of President Zelenskyy, Andriy Yermak, discussed via videoconference about situation in Ukraine, sanctions, the delivery of liquidity support and support for the reconstruction of Ukraine.
EU exports under Free Trade Agreements surpass €1 trillion13/10/2022 09:25:00
EU trade deals mean increased exports, more stable economic relations and secure access to resources, a new report out recently (11 October 2022) shows.
New European Bauhaus under Cohesion Policy: €50 million call for innovative projects in cities12/10/2022 16:33:00
The European Urban Initiative (EUI) yesterday launched a €50 million call to support urban innovation and cities' capabilities to build a sustainable urban development.
European Defence and Security Conference - Speech by Commissioner Thierry Breton12/10/2022 15:25:00
European Defence and Security Conference - Speech given yesterday by Commissioner Thierry Breton.