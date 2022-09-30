techUK
|Printable version
EU Liability Directive on AI
The European Commission recently (28 September 2022) released its legislative proposal on AI liability, alongside a revised Product Liability Directive (PLD), aiming to bring the EU’s liability regime into the digital age.
The AI Liability Directive (ALD) has been shaped to work alongside the EU AI Act, which is currently under negotiation. The stated objective is to address characteristics of AI software which are considered challenging under current liability rules, specifically “opacity, autonomous behaviour and complexity”. Liability law will form an important aspect of implementing AI regulation, as it provides a mechanism to determine who should be held responsible when AI malfunctions or causes harm.
The ALD introduces a ‘presumption of causality’, intended to better safeguard anyone subject to harm caused by AI. For causality to be presumed, claimants will have to demonstrate non-compliance with the duty of care on the part of the provider, it has to be deemed “reasonably likely” that the fault influenced the AI output, and that this fault resulted in an AI system causing damage. National courts can then order the developers or deployers of AI to disclose what is considered relevant information, which according to the directive should be proportionate and limited to what is necessary to support a claim.
While the ALD is closely linked to the EU AI Act, it also covers AI which does not fall into one of the “high-risk” categories as outlined in Annex III, if damage can be linked to the system.
You can find out more about the ALD on the European Commission website, and also find a helpful explainer published earlier this week by the Ada Lovelace Institute here.
Please do send any comments and views on the ALD to emilie.sundorph@techuk.org and katherine.holden@techuk.org.
Original article link: https://www.techuk.org/resource/eu-liability-directive-on-ai.html
Latest News from
techUK
New Retained EU Law Bill creates uncertainty for UK businesses29/09/2022 16:25:00
The UK Government has announced the introduction of a new Bill aimed at removing the retained EU legislation that exists in the UK legal system.
Report by The King’s Fund: “Interoperability is more than technology”29/09/2022 14:43:00
The King’s Fund’s latest report, Interoperability is more than technology: The role of culture and leadership in joined-up care, examines the long-standing challenges in overcoming silos and the culture issues that must be addressed.
Breaking down McKinsey's Report: Why digital trust truly matters29/09/2022 11:25:00
A recent McKinsey report has shared key findings relating to why digital trust matters for organisations.
Interoperability: the key to unlocking NHS data challenges28/09/2022 16:25:00
Integrated Care Systems (ICSs) are an essential ingredient of the NHS Long Term Plan, with England now served by 42 ICSs as of July 2022. The need to ensure that data flows readily and securely between central and regional organisations is vital.
Results of techUK Defence Programme elections announced26/09/2022 16:25:00
techUK is delighted to announce the results of the 2022 Defence Programme elections.
Chipside and ORCHA: WITSA Global ICT Excellence Award Winners 202223/09/2022 16:25:00
techUK members Chipside and ORCHA win at the WITSA Global ICT Excellence Award 2022.
Microsoft backs new Northern Ireland initiative to tackle gender diversity gap in cyber security22/09/2022 10:15:00
A rapidly expanding cross-sector initiative, aimed at improving gender diversity in one of the country’s fastest growing but least diverse tech sectors, has welcomed the global technology leader Microsoft as its latest high-profile industry partner.
Prime Minister to announce new defence spending commitment and refresh of 2021 Integrated Review22/09/2022 09:15:00
UK Prime Minister Liz Truss will announce an update to the 2021 Integrated Review in a speech at the UN General Assembly yesterday.
Building the Smarter State Week 202220/09/2022 11:10:00
This week, 19-23 September, the Central Government Programme is running its Building Smarter State Week in the running its Building the Smarter State Week in the run-up to the eighth edition of our flagship public services conference, Building the Smarter State, which will take place at The Royal Society on Thursday 29 September.