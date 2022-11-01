EU News
|Printable version
EU provides €1 million in funding to the Office of the Envoy on Technology of the UN's Secretary-General
The EU will provide €1 million to support the work of the Envoy on Technology of the UN's Secretary-General over the next two years. This contributes to the financing of the Office's work as well as the Envoy's outreach activities.
This will be done under a cooperation agreement signed between the Commission ant the Office of the Envoy on Technology.
This agreement reflects the commitment by the EU and its Member States to support the UN Envoy on Technology in implementing the digital aspects of the UN Secretary-General's ‘Our Common Agenda', notably the development of a Global Digital Compact and the promotion of the multi-stakeholder model of internet governance. EU Member States will also offer their support to the Office of the Envoy on Technology in a Team Europe spirit.
Executive Vice-President Margrethe Vestager recently said:
“The European Union is committed to contribute to an Open Internet, and to a global digital transition firmly grounded in human rights and freedoms. All this in line with Sustainable Development Goals. This is at the heart of our digital ambition, and of the cooperation agreement we signed with the UN. I am looking forward to working with the new UN Tech envoy on ensuring that many more people benefit from the digital transformation.”
High Representative/Vice-President Josep Borrell recently said:
“Every day, we see a battle of narratives and values. This battle is waged using and misusing all the advances of technologies and digital space. Digital issues are not just technical matters, they affect every single aspect of our lives. So it is crucial that we build a set of shared principles for an open, free and secure digital future for all: a Global Digital Compact. This is the task of the UN Tech Envoy, and the EU will be supporting very closely this work as part of our digital diplomacy.”
The Office of the Envoy on Technology aims to play an advocacy role in the global debate on digital transitions, helping advance a digital transformation in line with Sustainable Development Goals, while putting the emphasis on the open internet and human rights as cornerstones of digitalisation.
The EU and its Member States advocate for a global multi-stakeholder effort to close the digital divides across the world. The free, open, secure and un-fragmented internet, underpinned by a concern for Human Rights, should be at the very centre of the digital transition, upholding the right to privacy, free speech and data protection, addressing arbitrary and mass surveillance while actively combatting internet shutdowns, online censorship, hate speech online, disinformation and cybercrime.
Click here for the full press release
Latest News from
EU News
Digital Markets Act: rules for digital gatekeepers to ensure open markets enter into force01/11/2022 16:25:00
The EU Digital Markets Act (DMA) enters into force today. The new Regulation will put an end to unfair practices by companies that act as gatekeepers in the online platform economy.
Russia: Statement by the High Representative on behalf of the EU on Russia’s decision to suspend its participation in the UN Black Sea Grain Initiative01/11/2022 15:25:00
Russia’s unjustified decision to suspend its participation in the UN Black Sea Grain Initiative obstructs the export of much needed grain to address the global food crisis.
European Forest Fire report: Three of the worst fire seasons on record took place in the last six years01/11/2022 14:25:00
The Commission's Joint Research Centre (JRC) yesterday published the latest edition of its Annual Report on Forest Fires in Europe, the Middle East and North Africa in 2021.
Opening remarks by Executive Vice-President Dombrovskis at the press conference of the informal Foreign Affairs Council on Trade01/11/2022 13:25:00
Opening remarks given yesterday by Executive Vice-President Dombrovskis at the press conference of the informal Foreign Affairs Council on Trade.
State aid: Commission approves €1.5 billion Belgian scheme to support energy suppliers in the context of Russia's war against Ukraine01/11/2022 10:25:00
The European Commission has approved a €1.5 billion Belgian guarantee scheme to support gas and electricity suppliers in the context of Russia's war against Ukraine.
Council approves 2021 climate finance figure31/10/2022 16:25:00
In 2021, the European Union and its 27 member states committed €23.04 billion1 in climate finance from public sources to support developing countries to reduce their greenhouse gas emissions and adapt to the impacts of climate change.
Warsaw: MEPs to look into sexual and reproductive health and rights31/10/2022 15:25:00
A delegation of the Women’s Rights and Gender Equality Committee will hold meetings 2-4 November on women’s rights and sexual and reproductive health and rights.
Zero emission vehicles: first ‘Fit for 55' deal will end the sale of new CO2 emitting cars in Europe by 203531/10/2022 14:33:00
The European Commission welcomes the agreement reached recently (27 October 2022) by the European Parliament and Council ensuring all new cars and vans registered in Europe will be zero-emission by 2035.
The Atlantic, Kattegat and Skagerrak: Commission proposes 2023 fishing opportunities with catch limits' increases for largest stocks31/10/2022 13:25:00
The Commission recently (28 October 2022) published its proposal for catch limits for fish stocks in the EU waters of the Atlantic Ocean, Kattegat and Skagerrak for 2023, including for deep-sea stock for 2023 and 2024.